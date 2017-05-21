Where there’s smoke

× Expand cigar

ALTON — It’s time to roll your own and get to know your neighbors with common interests.

Alton will be the site of a first-ever hand-rolling cigar networking event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway. The event will include STL Cigars, which specializes in premium cigars from all over the world.

“We have cigars readily available for the occasional or everyday cigar lovers, including our own house-brand STL special — all at very reasonable prices,” STL Cigars owner Scott Biancardi said.

Derrick and Kathleen Richardson will host the event.

“We want to make this event happen for Alton because we care about Alton,” Derrick said. “Making Alton a better place is one of our goals. Bringing opportunity to others is a blessing we want to share.”

He came about this idea when he met Biancardi of STL Cigars at his home cigar bar, Montrey’s Cigar Lounge in Ferguson, Mo. From then on, he started adding all the pieces together to make this event possible, wanting to provide an opportunity to experience downtown Alton while mixing and mingling with new and familiar faces.

“Bluff City Grill is great restaurant and the location on Broadway is perfect,” he said. “It has a river view and an outside parking lot right on Broadway. We want to make Broadway live again.”

The cigar rolling and event planning hit its stride in the 1980s. Throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s, import and sales of quality cigars were on the rise. Since then, many different types of cigars have become popular, such as Cuban, Montecristo, Torpedo, Corona Toro and Cigarello.

“Scott and I thought this would be a fun idea for Alton,” Richardson said. “There will be many different cigars to choose from; this is a networking event with a twist, something different to add a little flavor.

“I’m always thinking of ways to do something for Alton to make (this city) a better place. The more diversified the ideas, the more Alton wins.”

Admission is free, and live music will be performed by Ralph Butler and Gigi Darr. Non-smokers are welcome, Richardson said.

“This will be a place to socialize, have a few drinks, enjoy live music, and smoke a cigar or two,” he said.

For information, call (618) 741-7491 or email derrickrichardson@yahoo.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter