White pushes to expand organ and tissue donor registry

Secretary of State Jesse White initiated legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register for the state’s organ and tissue donor registry when they receive their driver’s license or identification card.

“Our goal is always to save lives,” White said. “Thousands of Illinoisans are waiting for an organ. Many of those who wait are someone’s mother, father, daughter or son. This legislation, which the vast majority of other states have implemented, is an important step in reducing the number of those on the waiting list.”

The legislation amends the Illinois Anatomical Gift Act allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to join the donor registry. Under current law, an individual must be at least 18 to join. Those who join the registry will receive a letter from the Secretary of State’s office thanking them for joining. White encourages 16- and 17-year-olds to use this letter as a basis for discussing their decision with their parents.

By joining the registry, 16- and 17-year-olds will be giving consent to donate their organs and tissue at the time of their death, with a single limitation. The procurement organizations, Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Network and Mid-America Transplant, must make a reasonable effort to contact a parent or guardian to ensure they approve of the donation. The parent or guardian will have the opportunity to overturn the child’s decision. Once the 16- or 17-year-old turns 18, his or her decision would be considered legally binding without limitation.

There are 47 states that have enacted this legislation including Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Last year, 121,553 16-year-olds and 132,852 17-year-olds were issued driver’s licenses as well as 41,250 16-year-olds and 54,362 17-year-olds were issued identification cards.

“At Gift of Hope, our mission is to save and enhance the lives of as many people as possible through organ and tissue donation,” said Kevin Cmunt, president and CEO of Gift of Hope. “Giving 16- and 17-year-olds the opportunity to register to become organ and tissue donors can turn a tragic loss into a rewarding renewal and life.”

“Currently, there are thousands of people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in Illinois. This new legislation could potentially help save lives across the state,” said Diane Brockmeier, president and CEO of Mid-America Transplant, a federally designated organ procurement organization serving 28 counties in Southern Illinois.

Approximately 4,700 people are on the waiting list and about 300 people die each year waiting for an organ transplant. One person can improve the quality of life for up to 25 people. Currently, 6.1 million Illinoisans are registered with the state’s registry.

White announced the bill during a press conference at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. Also in attendance at the event were: state Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), state Rep. Juliana Stratton (D-Chicago), state Rep. Natalie Manley (D-Joliet), state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), state Sen. Pam Althoff (R-McHenry), state Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton), state Sen. Karen McConnaughay (R-West Dundee) and state Sen. James Clayborne Jr. (D-East St. Louis), who is a kidney recipient.

Illinoisans can register with the organ and tissue donor registry at LifeGoesOn.com, by calling (800) 210-2106 or visiting their local driver services facility.

