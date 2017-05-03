Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

That is a long, scary name of a frightening disease that targets children, and just one of many forms of brain cancer that afflicts people every year.

According to the National Brain Tumor Society, nearly 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor. Of those, nearly 140,000 are malignant, and more than 75,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Ten percent will be diagnosed in children younger than 19.

Pediatric brain tumors are the leading cause of cancer-related death among children and adolescents, surpassing leukemia. DIPG is one of those deadly diseases.

Brain tumors, even when not malignant, can have a life-altering impact, often described as both a neurological disease and cancer. This is because the tumors attach themselves to areas of the brain that are responsible for vital bodily functions.

Despite the prevalence and the impact on patients, there have only been four Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs and one device identified to battle brain tumors in the past 30 years, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. For many tumor types, surgery and radiation are the primary treatment. The four approved drugs provide only minor improvement in survival rates, which means mortality rates have remained virtually unchanged for the past 30 years.

To add to the concern, cancer can metastasize from other areas, making the brain a second or third area of attack. Eighty percent of cancers have been identified as having the ability to metastasize to the brain. Included are melanoma (nearly 50 percent will metastasize to the brain), lung, breast, renal and colorectal cancers.

Whitley’s story

On March 30, 2015, DIPG took the life of a young Edwardsville girl. Whitley Hedger survived just 14 months from the time of her diagnosis.

“We first started noticing a change in Whitley when she was 11 years old,” Christy Jennings, her mother, said. “She didn’t seem to have the enthusiasm for things that she had previously loved. I thought it might be just part of being a preteen.”

Whitley was the all-American girl. She started dance classes at Rena’s Dance Unlimited at age 3 and was an accomplished ballerina for her young age. She also loved the outdoors, playing softball, fishing and doing archery.

“When school started was when I noticed the biggest change,” Jennings said. “She had always loved school and the social interaction. But that year she often cried and begged not to go.”

Initially, Whitley’s doctors thought her sluggishness and mood change was caused by an inner ear infection and treated her with antibiotics. But when that didn’t seem to help, Whitley was sent for additional testing. On Jan. 29, 2014, the family received the diagnosis — Whitley had a brain tumor … and the prognosis was not good.

Whitley’s disease has a zero percent survival rate. In fact, little had been learned about the disease in many years. Neil Armstrong’s daughter had been diagnosed many years before, and still there was no cure and limited treatments.

Treatment is hard because of the blood-brain barrier — nature’s way of protecting the brain stem from threats to this vital part of the brain. Unfortunately, that barrier also acts as a mechanism of preventing medications or treatment protocols from attacking the cancer cells that attach to the pons, a major structure in the upper part of the brain stem that controls breathing, communication among different parts of the brain and sensations such as hearing, taste and balance.

Christy and her family soon learned there are about 300 new cases of the disease in the nation each year. They would later learn there were actually three young patients in the area, including her daughter, Whitley. All have since died.

Whitley initially underwent six weeks of radiation in hopes of at least slowing the cancer’s progress. But just 14 months later, on March 30, 2015, Whitley lost her fight, 2 months after her 13th birthday.

Not in vain

Whitley’s family knew they wanted to do something to honor their beautiful daughter’s short life. They wanted a way to memorialize her life by supporting others in the community. They set up a foundation — Whitley’s Wishes — to allow them to have fundraisers to support community causes for which Whitley had a passion.

Today, the foundation raises funds distributed to local organizations as well as research for a potential cure. They have provided funding for Metro East Humane Society in honor of Whitley’s love of animals. They have provided support for other families in the area struggling with a diagnosis of the disease. And they provide tutus to children in SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in recognition of Whitley’s love of dance.

They are working on improving a playground at Vadalabene Park.

“Whitley played ball there and often commented on how minimal the kids playground was,” her mother said. “We know that she’d appreciate seeing kids playing on a better playground.”

Fundraisers occur throughout the year but primarily focus on May, recognizing Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

The first this month is an art contest for local artists. Artists young and old, amateur and professional, will submit artwork for display and public voting in downtown businesses starting May 7. The public can choose their favorites through a GoFundMe page, with each vote requiring a $1 donation. The top three pieces of art will receive a prize and the remainder of the funds raised will go to research of the disease.

Artwork will be displayed in the windows of Eaker’s Barber Shop, Mojo’s Music, Henderson & Associates, Gori Julian Law Firm, Metro Hair, Restore Décor and Artisan Bakery. Voters can access the GoFundMe page through the Whitley’s Wishes Facebook page.

“We will be sending the proceeds to Dr. Karin Straathof at the UCL Institute of Child Health in London,” Jennings said. “She is currently doing T-cell based immunotherapy research to combat DIPG.”

The foundation will also benefit from a fundraiser May 23 at Dewey’s Pizza in Edwardsville, with 20 percent of the sales between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. (dine-in and carry-out) donated to Whitley’s Wishes. Patrons should print a copy of the flier for the event to identify their support. Details and the flier are available on the Facebook page.

For more information, visit the Whitley’s Wishes Facebook page or email whitleyswishes@gmail.com.

facebook.com/whitleyswishes

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter