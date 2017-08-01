Wildlife center seeks public’s help after storm damage

× Expand Photo by Andrea Wells Owls roost in TreeHouse Wildlife Center's flight cage, which sustained damage in a storm July 22.

DOW — Damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, and hail brought havoc to TreeHouse Wildlife Center in the form of downed trees and enclosure damage to the resident animal and patient caging at the wildlife rehabilitation center.

Following assessment of damage, TreeHouse is seeking assistance in the form of construction volunteers and donations for repairs.

Storms on the night of July 22 left staff and volunteers panicked to see debris littering the grounds and the resident fox enclosure buckled beneath a downed pine tree the following morning. While team members worked tirelessly throughout the day to clean up and assess damage, TreeHouse Wildlife Center is seeking help from those who have experience in construction to assist in rebuilding damaged areas as well as seeking donations to help in the repair of facilities.

“Originally it was thought that only our fox enclosure had suffered significant damage,” said Kelly Vandersand, TreeHouse’s fundraising coordinator. “After further inspection, we discovered that our flight cage for our winged patients was also showing wear and tear from the wind and rain that the storms brought.”

Vandersand commented that the flight cage was already on the work list for maintenance, but the storms accelerated that need faster than their budget was ready for. The fox enclosure is home to three non-releasable foxes, including the center’s “famous” resident, Chuckles. “Chuckles has been busy this year raising orphaned fox kits for us,” said Caitlyn Campbell, the center’s education director. “Because of the damage to her home, she is temporarily in one of our rehab cages so she can continue caring for her adopted babies. Ideally we would like the babies to be with our other resident adults as well so they can learn proper behavior. The damage to the fox enclosure keeps us from safely allowing that. The most important thing though, is that none of our resident animals or patients were injured during the storms.”

As a nonprofit organization, the center’s operations rely heavily on outside support through donations and volunteer time. TreeHouse has been humbled by the support it has received in the years it has served communities and wild animals in central and southwestern Illinois. The center’s leaders hope they can get groups to rally around rebuilding the animal housing so they can continue caring for and rehabilitating wildlife.

People who are skilled can call the center at (618) 466-2990. Donations can be mailed to 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, IL 62022. The center is open to the public 365 days per year.

treehousewildlifecenter.com

