Wilson Park undergoes improvements

Photo by Theo Tate The Granite City Park District installed six new shelters, including this one just next to the Granite City Ice Rink.

GRANITE CITY — Wilson Park received a brand-new look this summer.

The Granite City Park District installed new six shelters around the park, a project costing approximately $160,000. Also, new LED (light-emitting diode) lights were added to the swimming pool and tennis courts.

“We actually have been very fortunate and very successful in acquiring grant funds,” park district Director Dave Williams said. “But the issue with grant funds is they typically require a match. In the summer of ‘16, we issued $600,000 in general obligation bonds. But by issuing those bonds, which is a debt on the taxpayers, we’re able to utilize that money and stretch that money as matches to our grants. So if we take $50,000 of bond funds, we’ll be able to utilize that into $100,000 in matches in other grants. Hopefully, we’re going to be making $600,000 into millions of dollars before it’s all said and done just by utilizing the matches to available grants out there.”

Williams said the next project is to build new locker rooms and an all-purpose room at the ice rink.

“In the past couple of years, we’ve seen an increase in our ice times and our current locker rooms that we have don’t really accommodate what we like to do,” he said.

The director said the project will cost an estimated $250,000. The Metro East Park and Recreation District will pay $50,000, Madison County Parks and Recreation will pay $100,000 and the park district will provide the balance.

“It has to be done by October 1, so we know that it’s going to get built and it has to be built fast,” he said.

The shelter project was completed in May. Williams said it took six months for the shelters to be built.

“Madison County community development grant funds paid a portion of it, as well as the Granite City Park District,” he said. “We issued bonds last year to support a number of improvement projects.”

Williams said the lights for the swimming pool and tennis courts were paid through a $15,000 Madison County environmental grant.

“Two years ago, we received a grant from the state of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for the installation of the LED lights at the tennis courts and swimming pool,” he said. “However, for the previous 18 months, due to the state budget impasse, they were not releasing any funds. So we waited very patiently.”

The director said the maintenance on the lights will be reduced and there will be a decrease in the energy bills.

“They’re estimated to save us about $3,500 a year in energy use, so this was a really great project and they look great,” he said. “They’re really bright and they work really well.”

