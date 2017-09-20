Window on Wood River: September 20, 2017

The city of Wood River will petition to intervene in an appeal involving Walmart Stores Inc. paying less on its property taxes after the City Council voted in favor of the motion Sept. 18.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the city recently learned of Walmart, 610 Wesley Drive, submitting paperwork for assessment of the property.

“The Walmart Corporation is wanting to lower its assessment on that field of property, and so the city, along with the attorney, is of course going to petition to protest that,” Maguire said.

City officials said this action from the city is common when entities request lower rates on property taxes.

Walmart pays $4,426,350 on its property taxes and wants to lower it to $3,342,332.

City officials said the city has to intervene to be admitted to appear before the Madison County Board of Review, where the property assessment will be addressed in a hearing. Officials said a hearing date has not been set.

Eroding and flooding issues addressed

The City Council approved accepting three temporary construction and permanent utility easements for three properties to help stop erosion and flooding at the intersection of Jackson and Vaughn drives. The properties include 1 Vaughn Drive, 15 Vaughn Drive, and Sumner Lane.

Director of Public Services Steve Palen said the erosion at the intersection is not natural.

“There’s some places where (the erosion) is like 3 feet deep,” he said.

Palen said the city has budgeted $40,000 on the project and construction has already started.

The city is buying all the materials for the contractor, Stormer Excavating Inc. of Bunker Hill, to use in the project.

Residents sought for history project

The Wood River Heritage Council is seeking memories from people who grew up in Wood River and lived in any of the Sears Catalog homes built in the early 1900s.

The group is hoping for enough interest to begin work on a new book for the Wood River Museum as part of the city’s history. Submit any written information by Oct. 1 to Wood River Heritage Museum, PO Box 222, Wood River, IL 62095.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter