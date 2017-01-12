Ice storm forecast prompts cancellations, closures

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will close its offices because of severe weather conditions expected Friday.

“The National Weather Service is predicting an ice storm to strike (Friday) and continue throughout the day and we want to make sure our employees and the public stay safe,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler and Madison County Chief Judge David Hylla decided to close the county facilities, which includes the courts, administration building, health department and other departments.

Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Ringering said the county was caught off guard when an ice storm struck last month, but this time the county is prepared.

“We are more on the ball,” Ringering said. “We don’t know yet how treacherous it will be, but we do know the winds are not expected to be as severe.”

Ringering said it’s expected to start raining in the early hours Friday and by noon it will turn to ice. He said the temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s and there could be some power outages.

He said the county as well as many municipalities are pre-treating the roads.

“We know this will not prevent people from getting out, but if someone doesn’t need to then we advise them to stay home,” Ringering said.

Prenzler said the storm in December hit just as employees were leaving work, which made the commute home for many tough.

“We are putting the safety of everyone first,” he said. “Also, those with children will not have to make alternative arrangements for them since they will be home as well.”

Eagle-watching activities postponed

ALTON — An anticipated ice storm has prompted the cancellation of eagle-watching activities by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.

An Eagle Meet and Greet at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, and Eagle Watching Shuttle Tours, leaving from the Visitor Center, planned for Saturday, Jan. 14 have been cancelled. An ice storm warning has been issued for Friday through noon Sunday.

“We want everyone to be safe,” Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Brett Stawar said. “The eagles are here and people can see them in their natural habitat along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway, the Audubon Center at Riverlands and other area attractions after the storm moves out and the roads are safe to travel.”

The Alton Visitor Center will host an Eagle Meet and Greet on Saturday, Jan. 21, and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Eagle shuttle tours will also run as scheduled on those days. For more information on those events, see VisitAlton.com.

School closures

Lewis and Clark Community College will be closed Friday, the school announced on its Twitter page. As of 4:26 p.m., Fox 2 News listed Friday closures in the Edwardsville School District, the Roxana School District and the Wood River-Hartford School District.