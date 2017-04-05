With a little help from friends

GLEN CARBON — In the dark, early morning hours of March 16, a heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded for a Glen Carbon family. Their parents were dead and an infant sibling was unresponsive in frigid water miles away as six children fled in terror from their burning home.

Residents have united in the days that have followed to show their support for the family, and the outpouring has been immense in scope and compassion. From such grief and heartbreak has come towering heroism, both on the part of emergency personnel as well as from the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon community.

After escaping their burning home that morning, some of the children ran to a nearby Walmart while others went to a neighbor’s house. Surveillance video showed an SUV pulling away from the house and flames coming from the residence early that morning. Police would later find Justin Campbell, 37, dead of a gunshot wound inside the house.

At about 5:30 a.m., Highland emergency services received a call that a vehicle was submerged in Silver Lake.

Todd Zobrist of the Highland Emergency Response team was a first responder to the 911 call about the vehicle. As the situation unfolded, Zobrist ultimately placed his own life in extreme peril to save the life of an infant child he discovered inside the vehicle.

When Zobrist arrived at the lake, he found the vehicle submerged in the lake about 100 feet from the shoreline. To determine whether or not there was anyone inside, he dove into the bone-chilling water and swam to it.

The air temperature was below freezing and the chilly lake waters were about 45 degrees.

“I had to make a quick assessment,” Zobrist said. “My idea was to swim out, make sure the car was empty, then come back.”

Muscles and body functions react immediately to water that cold, and human survival becomes jeopardized after 10 minutes. The driver’s window was open and Zobrist quickly swept his arm through the car to determine if anyone was in it, working rapidly in the excruciating cold.

“I tried opening the door and couldn’t,” he said. “Then I saw purple and blue hands and feet in the water. I thought it was a doll at first.”

Upon realizing it was a baby in the water, Zobrist extracted the child and began CPR on him on top of the vehicle’s roof, performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and using his fingers to do chest compressions. As the child began to revive, Zobrist realized he was approaching the limits of his own capacity and was dangerously close to succumbing to hypothermia.

“I realized I was getting into trouble myself,” he said. “The police on the shore had called for a boat and were shouting to just stay there, but I couldn’t. It was too cold.”

Zobrist then swam to shore on his back, carrying the child above the freezing water.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. After handing the baby off to police officers on shore, Zobrist himself spent an hour and a half in the hospital emergency room being treated for exposure.

Later that morning, the body of Cristy Campbell, 32, was recovered from the lake.

Brian Wilson, Highland EMS chief, said Zobrist’s actions epitomize the image of firefighters and paramedics and their dedication to the job. “There had to be a lot of independent decision-making in a very short period of time,” he said. “You can’t write policy to address a situation like that.”

Wilson explained he has been involved in firefighting and emergency services for 40 years and that this was one of the most courageous acts he has seen.

“I’ve seen a lot of rescues over the years,” he said. “This one was in the top five.”

Zobrist, a lifelong native of the community, lives in the area with his wife and two sons. He has been a paramedic with the Highland Emergency Services team for eight years.

The selfless demonstration of courage on the part of this paramedic reflected his own training and values, as well as the organization as a whole. Leaders in the community immediately recognized Zobrist’s actions for the extreme heroism he demonstrated.

Glen Carbon Mayor Rob Jackstadt praised Zobrist.

“(He) is a real hero,” he said. “Sometimes the word hero is thrown around to try to describe some person who may just be doing his or her job as trained. In this case with Mr. Zobrist, however, he went above and beyond the call of duty to jump in those frigid waters and to save that baby. He risked his own life to save that baby. He is the definition of a true hero.”

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus recognized the actions in a statement.

“Todd was the first to arrive on the scene after receiving a call of a vehicle in Silver Lake with a person possibly inside,” he said. “I would like to commend Todd for his heroic and life-saving actions. It’s a great tribute to Southern Illinois.”

Law enforcement officials also acknowledged the extraordinary nature of Zobrist’s actions.

“If there is something good that can come of this, it’s that Todd Zobrist, in my opinion, is a hero,” Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said.

The response of the community to these events has been nothing short of heroic itself. Numerous efforts have resulted in the collection of articles and funds for the family.

“As always, the Glen Carbon community was generous, caring and responsive,” Jackstadt observed.

Melissa Maples, assistant manager at the Glen Carbon Walmart, said the event had a direct impact on store employees because some of the children fled there that morning and store employees called 911.

“Everybody in the store has been affected,” she said. “Our associates gave the kids clothing and food and sat with them to keep them calm.”

The store collected items for the family in the days following the event. Toiletries, diapers, clothing and toys were dropped off during an enormous response by the community.

“We collected 32 grocery carts of goods between Friday and Sunday of that week,” Maples said. “Associates are volunteering to come in during their time off to help sort and organize the items.”

The Bank of Edwardsville is serving as one of the collection points for monetary donations for the family. Brian Yarbrough, the bank’s communications and community relations coordinator, said residents can come in to any Bank of Edwardsville location to make donations to an account for the family.

“We have employees who live in that area,” Yarbrough said. “It’s a personal connection.”

He went on to note the extent of the public’s response.

“The community is just really coming together for this,” he said.

The Little Tigers junior football club conducted an extensive collection drive for the family. Eddie Lowry, president of the organization, said the response was overwhelming.

“This was a natural extension of our organization’s purpose,” he said. “Our purpose is not just teaching kids football but also how to serve the community and be a good citizen.”

Lowry noted five of the Campbell children had been involved in the Little Tigers, so the organization has a close connection to the situation.

He said on the Friday evening they did the collections, cars were lined up all the way down Tiger Drive bringing goods.

“We filled three storage units at one location and another storage unit at another location in addition to a 22-foot box trailer,” he said.

He noted the efforts that evening were assisted by the junior and high school football team as well as the wrestling club.

He said items included diapers, wipes, toiletry items, soap, shampoo, clothes and toys.

“We really appreciate the outpouring of generosity,” he said. “It’s not surprising, but it is still amazing to see the number of people who came out to help.”

Little Tigers is still accepting financial donations for the family. People can go to littletigersfootball.com where they will find a “click here to donate funds online” button. Lowry said all financial donations are being directed to the account the Bank of Edwardsville has set up.

Kids Club Child Development Center has raised more than $2,000 in cash and gift cards as well as toys, clothes and other supplies for the family. Director Renee Atwood said their connection with the family is personal.

“Six of the children have attended the center here,” she said. “We were all so heartsick when we heard the news.”

Atwood said the center is still taking donations.

“The need is not just now,” she emphasized. “They will need support for years to come.”

Anyone wanting to make donations through the Kids Club can call them at (618) 656-1600 or drop goods off at their location at Five 157 Center in Edwardsville.

The Country Meadows Homeowners Association also conducted a collections drive. Their Facebook page reports they collected more than $800 cash and some $2,000 in gift cards for the family, along with large amounts of clothing and gifts.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville hosted a special benefit event March 25. In addition to games and entertainment inside the complex, bounce houses and inflatable play areas were brought to the facility. Edison’s donated half of every $16 admission fee to the family.

Owner Matt McSparin said the business did not have a specific connection with the Campbell family but felt it was something they should do for the community and for the family. Edison’s also collected cash and item donations during the week.

Volunteers involved in efforts across the community emphasize that at this point, the family needs financial and gift card donations as enough materials have been received. A GoFundMe page for the family has raised approximately $17,000.

Justin’s parents have filed for guardianship of their grandchildren, and a court hearing is scheduled for next month.

