Witnessing history

BETHALTO — Blaine Epps is about to have a birthday he will remember for the rest of his life.

He turns 16 on Jan. 16, and on that day he’ll fly out to Washington, D.C., to attend the presidential inauguration.

“I will be able to say I have seen something not a lot of people have seen,” he says.

Epps, a sophomore at Civic Memorial High School, lives in Bethalto with his mother, Missy, and his father, Andy. He’s making the trip after having been nominated to the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit because of the leadership skills he has demonstrated during his academic career.

Nominated to his first Leadership Summit in the seventh grade, Epps says he was a group leader for a class science project at the time.

“My teacher recognized the fact I thought outside of the box in providing leadership for the group,” he says.

As an alumnus of the Leadership Summit organization, he was eligible to be nominated for the upcoming inauguration trip. Students from all over the United States and Canada will attend the summit but Epps says as far as he knows, he’s the only nominee from this area.

The five-day summit includes a networking dinner, conferences, leadership forums and panels. He’ll have the opportunity to hear speakers such as retired Gen. Colin Powell, Spike Lee, Carly Fiorina, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and others.

“It is an awesome opportunity,” Epps says.

It will be a busy week. As part of the activities, he will be a member of a Delegates For Change group on drones and technology, which will explore advances in that industry. The group will create and deliver a presentation on the topic that week to other students in the Leadership Summit.

Summit members will have a special area from which they will observe the inauguration of our country’s new president on Jan. 20. A section of the Smithsonian Institution’s Natural History Museum will be reserved for a special gala for the group following the event.

Epps’ other interests include athletics and his church. He’s a member of the Civic Memorial tennis team and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is active at the Bethalto Church of God.

His personal hobbies include an avid enthusiasm for automobiles.

“I have always been interested in cars; in making them look better and run faster,” he says. “One of the first words I said when I was little was ‘Cadillac.’”

His mother says he demonstrated detailed knowledge about cars from an early age.

“Even when he was little, he could look at a car coming down the road and recognize what type it was,” she says.

Epps says he’s also interested in government and is excited about the upcoming trip. He worked at Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ office this past summer.

“I was the first high school student to do that,” he says.

This trip is recognition of his interest and capability of influencing the future. When the 45th president of the United States is sworn in Jan. 20, Epps and other future leaders will have prime seating.

