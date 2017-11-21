Woman’s body found in submerged vehicle

A rural Alton woman’s body was found in her submerged vehicle in a farm pond early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, family members reported Kristen L. Luebbert, 29, left her home at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and had not been seen since. The family believed she left the home in her maroon-colored 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe. Luebbert and her vehicle were entered in state and national databases as missing.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, observations were made near a farm pond at the intersection of Rush Lane and Fosterburg Road that suggested a vehicle may have entered the pond. The Sheriff’s Office, Fosterburg Fire Department, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corp, Hillsboro Fire Department Dive Team, and Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery responded to the scene.

Rescue crews recovered Luebbert’s fully submerged vehicle from the pond. She was inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a member of the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Police say they are investigating the case but don’t suspect foul play.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter