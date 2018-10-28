Woman’s childhood memories drive need to help

× Expand Christa Funderburk started the Blessed Threads thrift shops to help those in need in the community.

An area woman’s childhood experiences with want inspired her to open a pair of resale stores targeted at helping those in need.

Blessed Threads thrift shops in Granite City and Pontoon Beach provide food, clothing and other items at discounted prices for people who cannot afford to purchase them at regular department and grocery stores.

Christa Funderburk had a successful career in health care for 21 years but remembers what it was like as a child for her family to struggle and always wanted to do something to help people.

“When school was out in the summer, I never knew whether or not I was going to have food for lunch,” she says.

“I knew what it was like to live in a house where we often did not know where our next meal was coming from and to have our utilities shut off for nonpayment,” she says.

It was those memories that led her and her husband, Ronald, to open the original resale shop in 300 square feet of space at the Rivers of Life Community Church in Granite City. The operation grew rapidly and they eventually opened the much larger Granite City and Pontoon Beach facilities.

Blessed Threads offers a large selection of adult and children’s shoes and clothes. In addition, they have diapers, wipes, baby food and formula. The shop has a pantry that carries food and hygiene products. It also offers home décor and furniture items as well as children’s toys.

“Everything here is priced four dollars or under,” Funderburk says, and they will work with people based on their need and ability to pay.

The Granite City location just happened to open on the same day in August 2017 that the Salvation Army thrift store closed, and that event has caused demand for items to be particularly high.

“We get hundreds of calls a day,” she says. She notes the facilities do more than 1,000 transactions a month.

In addition to the daily resale operation, Blessed Threads adopts 50 families for Thanksgiving, providing them with a complete Thanksgiving dinner. They also adopt 50 families for Christmas, providing gifts for the entire family.

At the beginning of this school year, the shops gave children 400 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The shops rely largely on donations and volunteers for their operation. Funderburk does not draw a salary for her work. She also specifically notes the work of two individuals.

“Trish Rigsy and Lori Heidhart are key volunteers,” she says. “We could not operate without them.”

She also cites the help of Rivers of Life Community Church as instrumental in enabling them to operate.

Funderburk says she feels helping those in need is essential for the community. The shops are a safe place to get help, she says. She’s never worried about dealing with people who are low-income or living on the streets.

“If you treat people like human beings, they respond in kind,” she says.

The thrift shops, at 3667 Nameoki Road in Granite City and 3901 Lake Drive in Pontoon Beach, both open at 10 a.m. The Granite City location is open until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 6 p.m. Saturday. The Pontoon Beach location is open until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone wishing to donate items can call Blessed Threads at (618) 823-7686 or go to the stores during regular business hours. Funderburk says they take any clothes or household items that are usable.

