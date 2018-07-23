Bethalto man, 21, charged with murder after fatal vehicle incident

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has filed charges against a 21- year-old Bethalto man in connection with a fatal vehicle incident in Alton.

Caleb A. Lenhardt has been charged with two counts of first degree murder (Class M felony), one count failure to report a traffic crash involving personal injury or death (Class 1 felony), and one count aggravated battery (Class 3 felony).

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Alton police were called to the 400 block of Belle Street after a vehicle drove into a group of individuals in the parking lot. Katie Bunt, 21, was killed when Lenhardt’s vehicle struck and killed her. Ashely Allgood, 25, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries suffered as a result of this collision; no additional information is available on her condition. According to the investigation, Lenhardt failed to report the crash to authorities, instead fleeing the scene in his vehicle, then on foot. He was later located by an Alton police K-9 unit.

“The facts alleged in these charges are the result of an extensive, well-executed investigation by the Alton Police Department and assisting agencies,” Gibbons said. “What they found reveals a brutal intent to cause death and destruction. In a matter of seconds, so many young lives were devastated and damaged forever.”

“Our response to these terrible acts must be strong and decisive – seeking to bring justice for the victims and their loved ones, as well as for our whole community. I ask everyone to support and pray for the victims and their families – especially the family of Katie Bunt - as they seek to recover from this terrible tragedy.”

Bond was set at $1 million by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. The prosecution of this case will be led by Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, chief of the Criminal Division, and the State’s Attorney’s Office Violent Crimes Unit. If convicted, the maximum penalty for first-degree murder is 20-60 years in prison, of

which Lenhardt will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence. Maximum penalty for a Class 1 felony is 4- 15 years in prison; maximum for the Class 3 felony is 2-5 years in prison.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

