Woman, 32, dies in fiery crash near Bunker Hill

A 32-year-old Bunker Hill woman died in a single-vehicle crash west of Bunker Hill, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.

At 7:16 a.m. Monday, Targhetta responded to a crash on Brighton-Bunker Hill Road near Elliott Road. The coroner pronounced Heather E. Frith, 32, dead at the scene 7:50 a.m. She was alone in the vehicle. She was westbound on Brighton-Bunker Hill Road when she lost control of the vehicle and it left the road, overturning in a ravine. The vehicle caught on fire and was fully involved upon the arrival of emergency personnel.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and Bunker Hill Police Department had secured the scene and the Bunker Hill Fire Department assisted in extrication of Frith from the vehicle.

No autopsy has been scheduled and a preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

The family had not selected a funeral home Monday morning