Woman killed after Amtrak train strikes vehicle

BRIGHTON — An Amtrak train struck a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks Wednesday night, killing the vehicle’s driver.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, Melanie Adams-Swearengen, 35, of St. Louis, traveled off the road while driving north on South Main Street, passed through the Brighton Village Hall parking lot and came to rest on tracks lacking a grade crossing. A southbound Amtrak train struck the vehicle on the passenger side and Adams-Swearengen was ejected from the vehicle. Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta pronounced Adams-Swearengen dead at 10:39 p.m.

Brighton police, Brighton Betsy Ann Fire Protection District personnel, Macoupin County sheriff’s deputies and Alton Memorial Ambulance Service responded to the crash, according to a release from Targhetta.

Adams-Swearengen’s cause of death has not been determined, and toxicology results are pending, Targhetta said.

The train had approximately 44 passengers on board. One passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

State police are investigating the crash.

The family has not selected a funeral home.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter