Women making history

The Alton VFW Post 1308 Veterans Day observance Nov. 11 at 4445 N. Alby St. was a first for the organization, as it marked 100 years of women legally serving in the U.S. military.

The lineup of speakers was filled with several women veterans and active-duty members, many who were “firsts” as well.

During the last two years of World War I, in 1917 and 1918, women were officially allowed to join the military. The Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which granted women permanent status in the military, subject to military authority and regulations as well as entitled to veteran benefits, was later passed by Congress in 1948.

Retired Air Force Nursing Corps Col. Susan Jano served as the program’s emcee. At the start of the program, she called for the lowering of the flags, which was followed by an invocation delivered by Karen Beebe of the USAF and the singing of the national anthem by Sherry Hornsey, once with the Navy.

“We can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to the 1.1 million service members who have died in conflicts throughout our history, or the more than 3.1 million that were wounded,” Jano said. “We can, however, recognize the 20 million veterans that are still living today.

“In Iraq and Afghanistan, women have served in unprecedented numbers, making up 8 percent of U.S. veterans,” she said. “Currently, women account for 20 percent of new recruits, 14.5 percent of the 1.4 million active-duty forces, and 18 percent of the reserve forces.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker read a city proclamation, while sharing his thanks to all veterans for their sacrifice along with personal anecdotes he had shared earlier in the morning with his father, Richard Walker, who served in the Air Force.

Further remarks were then shared by Post Commander Tom Wilson, a retired veteran who served in the Marine Corps and Army.

There were two keynote speakers during the service, both active-duty women serving in today’s military. The first was USAF Capt. Liz Wszalek, serving at Scott Air Force Base.

Wszalek talked about the history of service by women in the military before sharing her personal experience. Wszalek said she enlisted in the USAF Reserve as a personnel technician in 1999.

“My mother signed on the dotted line, as I was only 17,” she said. She has now served for 18 years.

“In 2011, I competed for, and was selected for, a commissioned officer position in the USAF Reserve. Upon completion of officer training school in 2012, I took the officer oath of office, and during the past five years, I’ve had the chance to lead…” she added, while noting her first deployment in this capacity will take place in January.

“Throughout my time in the military, it has been exciting to see the military extend more opportunities to women,” Wszalek continued, as she noted several milestones for female service members. “Earlier this year, a female officer made history by successfully completing Army Ranger training. Additionally in June 2017, a female Army officer made history when she assumed command of the 3rd Special Forces Group Battalion,” she said.

Also noted by the day’s keynote speakers, a timeline of women in the U.S. military published by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation indicates women followed their husbands to the battlefield during the Revolutionary War to serve the camps as cooks, nurses and laundresses, but only if the commanding officers approved and found them to be helpful.

From 1782 to 1783, Deborah Sampson served in General Washington’s army disguised as a man. Her gender was revealed after being wounded, and Sampson received an honorable discharge and later, a military pension from the Continental Congress.

Women disguised as men and serving on the battlefield happened again during the Mexican War, the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.

More recently, the timeline notes Capt. Kathleen McGrath became the first woman in command of a U.S. Navy warship in 2000, which had been assigned to the Persian Gulf. The first woman commander of a fighter squadron in Air Force history was Col. Linda McTague in 2004. And in 2005, during the War on Terror, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester became the first woman awarded the Silver Star for combat action.

The final keynote speaker, before the laying of the wreaths at the doughboy statue, was Maj. Nicole Vallareal Bastian of the Marine Corps.

Juno introduced Bastian, noting her many accomplishments.

“She was one of the first women at The Citadel,” Juno said. “In April 2015, she was promoted to major and assigned to 3rd Marine Division as the deputy assistant chief of staff and the G1 in Okinawa, Japan, where she also served as the manpower officer, operations officer, and deputy sexual assault response coordinator and the Korean Theater of Operations Red Cell team leader.”

Bastian took command of the recruiting station in St. Louis in June 2017. Her personal awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and an Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and in 2010, she received the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force Navy and Marine Corps Association Leadership Award.

“Over the course of our nation’s history, the battlefields have changed and warfighting methods have evolved,” Bastian said. “But the courage and commitment of those who wear the cloth of our nation have never faltered. Theirs is a legacy of selfless service and unwavering devotion to duty.”

Bastian said there are 55,438 women veterans in Illinois and another 39,157 in neighboring Missouri. She also shared many other statistics and facts about women veterans and the changes in our country’s military history as a result of their service.

Among those Bastian noted: “In 2017, the first female Marine graduated from Infantry Officers Course, and in 2016 the first female Army soldiers became infantry officers. When Air Force General Lori Robinson took command of the U.S. Northern Command in 2016, she became the first female to command a unified combatant command. That made her the highest-ranking female in female military history.

“In Vietnam, Commander Elizabeth Barrett became the first woman to serve as a commander in a combat zone. From 1998 to today, women have achieved such heights ... at long last, earning the right to serve in the military in any role without exception,” Bastian added.

Bastian then shared her personal experience, noting, “I found myself in several first and only situations. When I graduated from The Citadel, I went off to law school and became the first Citadel graduate to earn a law degree. At Marine Aircraft Group 31 in Beaufort, S.C., where there are 72 operational F-18s now transitioning to F-35s, I was the only female officer out of 2,300 Marines.

“After MAG 31, I went off to recruiting duty. I am very proud to say that in Marine Corps history I was able to put more women and more diverse members into the United States Marine Corps than had been done in history. Young women now have the opportunity to compete for something bigger than themselves — the opportunity to compete and make a difference,” she said.

Just returning recently, Bastian said while she was in Okinawa, Japan, she “had the opportunity to go to the G3, the operations section of a unit, 3rd Marine Division, a very historic unit that has seen many wars.”

Bastian was the first female in Marine Corps to be in an operational G3, “where I was working on the plans to go to Korea should things get a little crazy over there,” she said. “After my work in the G3 at the division level, I became the first female Marine officer in Marine Corps history to be stationed with a Marine infantry regiment, at Camp Schwab.”

On hand throughout the morning program were classic military vehicles, courtesy of the Show Me Truck Club.

Wreaths were laid at the foot of the doughboy statue on the grounds of the Alton VFW facing Alby Street. Annette and Glenn Wilson first laid the Medal of Honor wreath. Annette is the stepdaughter of U.S. Army Tech. Sgt. Russell Dunham, a longtime former Alton resident who served in World War II and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945. Dunham rests in Godfrey’s Valhalla Cemetery, and part of U.S. 67 was named in his honor in 2012.

World War II veteran 2nd Lt. Robert Ryan, who served with the USAAF, laid the POW-MIA wreath. The Gold Star Mothers wreath was laid by Lynn Lenker, who was presented a bouquet of red roses afterward by members of the post’s Boy Scouts Troop.

Other wreaths laid included those by the Post 1308 and Auxiliary, the Alton Leathernecks and Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post No. 126, and A Few Good Marines. Final wreaths lain represented four branches of service: Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Post 1308 Auxiliary Chaplain Sue Parrish provided the closing prayer, followed by the 3 Volley Salute and Taps performed by Alton VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team.

