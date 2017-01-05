Wood River’s oldest business in the city to close

On the heels of the announced closing of several Alton area establishments, Wood River Hardware has now announced its plans to close.

Located at 26 East Ferguson in downtown Wood River, the store opened in 1920. Current owner Keith Tite said he is ready to retire. Now at 59, he took over the store in 1995 after his father Billy Joe Tite had passed. The Tite family purchased the store in the 1960s from the Soliday family.

Tite noted that while the business has done well in terms of revenue given the competition from the bigger chain stores, the amount of hours he has to put in to keep things running has become a burden that he no longer wants to bear. “It’s just too many hours, and I’ve done it for 45 years now,” said Tite.

His children were not interested in taking on the burden either, and other “feelers” Tite put out into the community had not turned up any interest in taking the store over. Tite added that with the public announcement of his retirement no one has come forward, either.

Wood River Mayor Frank Akers said, “It’s always sad when a long-time business closes, and this had been one of anchors for downtown Wood River,” noting that he had known the former owners, the Soliday family, as well as the Tites. “But,” he added on behalf of the City of Wood River, “we certainly understand the reasons.”

The store’s four other employees will lose their jobs when the business closes permanently, which is anticipated in about two months. “The target date is the last of February,” Tite said about the planned timeframe for the doors to be closed permanently. A liquidation sale is underway at the store now.

Kristen Gowin, owner of Kristen’s Hair Studio located next door to Wood River Hardware, said the news of this closure was “such a shock to everyone.” Her business was located across the street from the hardware store for five years, and has spent the last three years next door. “It’s just so sad to see such an established business close up like this,” Gowin added.