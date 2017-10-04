Wood River approves TIF extension agreements

The Wood River City Council approved intergovernmental agreements with East Alton-Wood River High School and Wood River-Hartford School Monday as part of an effort to keep an existing tax increment financing district that expires in December for another 12 years.

“The city had the option to allow the TIF to expire and recreate another 23-year TIF,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “This TIF has been earmarked for infrastructure, wastewater treatment plant upgrades and so on. Our goal is just to continue it for 12 years.”

Maguire said all the taxing bodies included in the TIF, such as St. Louis Regional Airport, the Wood River Township board and the school districts, have signed off.

The next step in the process, Maguire said, is it will get presented to the city’s state representative and senator, and then has to go before the General Assembly.

Tax increment financing helps municipalities finance redevelopment, infrastructure and community improvement projects.

The parameters of the TIF relating to the school districts and Wood River includes the city’s industrial area, Old Saint Louis Road, and encompasses out toward the city limits toward the levee.

Maguire said it also encompasses downtown, and then it swings around and takes in the major part of the school districts.

Other school districts included in the TIF include the East Alton School District, Lewis and Clark Community College and the Alton School District.

Maguire said the taxing bodies included in the TIF understand why the continuation was needed.

“They understand it’s needed infrastructure because if we can’t get some relief with TIF funds, then we have to come back to the citizens,” she said. “They understand it’s not something glitzy; it’s not something we just want to create. It’s to continue those upgrades that we’re already doing.”

In other news, city officials said groundbreaking for the Wood River Police station would commence sometime this month. Officials said British Petroleum is helping with disaster relief and cleanup in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter