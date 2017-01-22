Wood River awaits EPA clearance for police station project

× Expand The new Wood River police station, seen here in an artist’s rendering, will be about 20,000 square feet, compared to the current 2,500 square feet that houses the police headquarters.

Wood River could be one step closer to getting its new police station built if the Environmental Protection Agency officially confirms the land the station is supposed to be constructed on does not have any environmental hazards.

“The city of Wood River expects the go-ahead from the EPA no later than February 22,” Mayor Frank Akers said.

He said after the EPA gives the clearance that the 7.5 acres of land is not contaminated, British Petroleum plans to transfer the land to the city, which could take a few weeks.

After that, the plan is to put the project out to bid for 40 days.

Once a company is selected, construction of the new police station is expected to take about 14 months, the mayor said.

In late 2014, the city voted in favor of supporting a real property donation and redevelopment agreement with BP.

The oil company would donate $7.8 million and land along Illinois 143 for construction of a new police station.

The current police station, including the jail, is housed in City Hall.

