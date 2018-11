The 2019 History Calendar, prepared by Wood River Museum volunteers, is now available.

It can be purchased at the following Wood River locations: City Hall, library, museum, TheBANK of Edwardsville, Camp Drug Store, Farm Fresh, Almost Famous Boutique, Madison’s Tea Room, Country Meadows, Illinois Cleaners, First Mid Bank & Trust, Midwest Members CU, and Medicine Shoppe.

The calendar’s theme is the 70th anniversary of the Wood River tornado.

