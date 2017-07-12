Wood River City Council rejects police station construction bids

WOOD RIVER — The City Council rejected all construction bids from nine contractors to build the new police station July 10 in a special meeting.

City Manager Jim Schneider said Police Chief Otis Steward submitted the bids to be rejected because they came in a little high.

Schneider added he hopes to meet with some of the contractors who bid on the project within the week and see if there are any cost savings involved.

“I’m confident we can still get this (police station) built,” Schneider said. “We’re going to have to look a little closer.”

Schneider said the city was looking for the construction bids to come in between $6 and $6.5 million.

According to city officials, once a construction company is selected, the station should take about 14 months to complete.

He said the city still hopes to break ground on the station this month.

AdVantage News reported in February the city was still waiting for the Environmental Protection Agency to clear the land for contamination before being transferred from British Petroleum to the city, and for the project to then be put up for bid.

In late 2014, the council voted to support a real property donation and redevelopment agreement with BP.

The oil company would donate $7.8 million and land along Illinois 143 for construction of a new police station.

The current police station and the jail are housed in City Hall.

