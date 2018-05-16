Wood River City Council set to appoint new member

The Wood River City Council will vote Monday, May 21, to appoint a replacement for Sharon Kaddell’s City Council seat after she announced her resignation April 23.

“I always hoped to represent the citizens of Wood River for 10 years before pursuing other interests, making this the right time to step away,” Kaddell wrote in a letter to Mayor Cheryl Maguire and the council. “It is now time for the next phase of my life.”

Kaddell, who had served on the council for 13 years, was “a valued member of the council and a team player,” Maguire said.

“It was very sudden,” she added. “She’s regretted having to resign.”

Maguire said Kaddell knew she would be moving in the near future but didn’t expect the place she was looking to move would be available so suddenly.

“It was rather surprising, even to her.”

Maguire said the move would allow Kaddell to be closer to her family and son.

“I have immensely enjoyed representing Wood River and working together to keep the city of Wood River fiscally responsible and sound,” Kaddell said.

Maguire said the city has an appointee lined up for the next council meeting Monday.

“It’s going to be a very busy night Monday and one we’re looking forward to,” she said.

City gets $412,000 for streetscape project

In other news, the city received $412,000 in late April for the second phase of its downtown streetscape project as one of many of the approved projects under the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website, Wood River was one of 53 projects selected for an award amount of $35.7 million.

In 2012, the city refurbished Ferguson Avenue from Wood River Avenue to First Street. This year, the money received will go toward beautifying parts of Ferguson Avenue from First Street to Second Street and from Wood River Avenue to Old St. Louis Road.

Wood River’s streetscape project includes decorative street lighting, revamped sidewalks and crosswalks and ADA-accessible ramps.

Public Services Director Steve Palen said this second phase of the project continues the effort the City Council has made to make downtown look more beautiful.

Eighty percent of the project will be funded by the ITEP, and city will be responsible for the remaining 20 percent, totaling $130,000.

Also, in other news, the city appointed council member Chris Stanley to serve as mayor pro-tem for the 2018-2019 fiscal year at the May 7 council meeting.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter