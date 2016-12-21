Wood River downgrades penalty for marijuana possession

In light of the state’s recent amendment to the Cannabis Control Act, Wood River changed its city code to allow for possession of cannabis up to 10 grams be charged under a city ordinance violation.

The City Council voted unanimously in support of amending the city code at its Dec. 19 council meeting.

“We can now charge a smaller possession of cannabis under a city ordinance violation rather than charge them on a state charge,” Police Chief Otis Steward said. “The state of Illinois is ‘moving the weights up and the penalties down.’”

Under the old state statute, possession of cannabis up to 2.5 grams was a civil law violation, 2.5 to 10 grams was a Class B misdemeanor, 10 to 30 grams was a Class A misdemeanor and 30 to 500 grams was a Class 4 felony.

Effective July 29, 2016, the Illinois Legislature amended the act to allow for up to 10 grams of cannabis be charged under a civil law violation, whereas 10 to 30 grams is now a Class B misdemeanor, 30 to 500 grams is a Class A misdemeanor and 500 grams and up are all charged as felonies.

Civil law violation and city ordinance penalties are fine only, Steward said, which means no custodial arrest and it does not appear in a subject’s criminal history.

Steward said Wood River has never had an ordinance cover marijuana possession up to 10 grams before.

“I think we are on our way to legalizing marijuana,” he said in response to the state’s lesser penalties for higher weights of cannabis possession.

Fines will range between $100 and $200.

Rotary Club recognized

Mayor Frank Akers presented Wood River Rotary Club members Mike Kelly and Tommie Myers with a certificate of appreciation for the club’s contribution to the renovation of the Rotary Shelter at Belk Park.

The club was founded in 1929 and has been involved in many local, district and international service projects.

Electricity agreement approved

Also during the City Council meeting, the council approved an ordinance authorizing the execution of a four-year electricity supply agreement for city facilities with Constellation NewEnergy Inc. beginning Dec. 1, 2017.

Steve Palen, Wood River’s public services director, said the rates, which would rise from 5.05 cents per kilowatt-hour to 5.35 cents under the new agreement, would be for municipal properties only.

The City Council also authorized a 5-year golf cart lease with TNT Golf Car and Motorsports for 75 gas golf carts.

The next scheduled council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, because of government observance of New Year’s Day on Jan. 2.