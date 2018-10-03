Wood River firefighters to dedicate sculpture

photo courtesy of Jacob Sitze East Alton-Wood River High School art student Gracelin Rushing painted a picture of the sculpture.

The Wood River Fire Department, in conjunction with the Wood River Rotary Club, will conduct a brief dedication ceremony for the Community Sculpture Project beside the firehouse at 501 E. Edwardsville Road.

This ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, just prior to the opening of the fire department’s annual fish fry.

Sculpture from the ashes

In the aftermath of the fire that consumed Kumar’s Restaurant in 2004, there was little salvageable material. One item that was salvageable was a cast-iron pole that held up the corner of this historic brick building for almost a century. The owners of Kumar’s at this time were gracious enough to donate this pole to the Wood River Fire Department.

The original idea was to repurpose the pole into a light post to save a piece of Wood River history. National Maintenance in Hartford cleaned the pole and made a base to install it. After this was completed, this project fell dormant for many years for various reasons. In early 2017-2018, this project was again brought to forefront with a plan to make the project a reality. As with most projects such as this, there was a cost concern. Councilwoman Gale Ufert was contacted by the Fire Chief Brendan McKee and asked if the beautification committee could provide assistance with landscaping around this project once it was completed.

Ufert had another idea, and that was to involve East Alton-Wood River High School and the Wood River Rotary in this project. She did the original coordination of these groups and the project grew exponentially from there. The simple light pole project grew into a community sculpture project. The vision for the project was provided by EA-WR art student Gracelin Rushing with the school’s welding class, under direction of teacher Jake Sitze, building many of the components. Other organizations and entities donated time and material to make this project a reality. These organizations and entities are recognized on a bronze plaque on site.

AJ.Oster LLC

Dooling Machine Inc.

East Alton Wood River High School welding and art classes

Lewis and Clark Community College (welding program)

Mike’s Inc.

National Maintenance Inc.

Ranken Technical College

Restoration House Auto Body

Trickey’s Service Inc.

Werts Welding and Tank Service Inc.

