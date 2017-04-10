Wood River Girl Scouts earn organization’s second-highest award

× Expand (From left) Rebecca Noack and KayLee Melton, both of Wood River, received the Silver Award, the second-highest Girl Scouts recognition and the highest award for middle school-aged Scouts, for spending a year leading a Daisy Troop through its first year of Scouting.

KayLee Melton and Rebecca Noack, both of Wood River, were presented a prestigious award on April 1 during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ All That Glitters Award Ceremony.

The Silver Award is the second-highest Girl Scouts recognition and the highest award for middle school-aged Scouts. The award honors girls who demonstrate their leadership and organizational skills. The two Scouts spent the last year leading a Daisy Troop through its first year of Scouting.

Both girls have been in Scouts since they were Daisies and knew there’s always a need for new leaders. They wanted to pass on skills they have learned in their nine years of Girl Scouts to first-year Daisies and have an established troop ready to hand over to an adult leader in their second year. Melton said she recognized many leaders struggle in the first year because there is so much that needs to be done for a new troop. Their hope is that the transition for the new leader will be less overwhelming.

To complete the project, both girls attended new leader training required of all new Scout leaders, secured a meeting place, and set the time and days for their meetings. They also attended recruitment nights for the area to recruit new girls for their troop. The girls set up a meeting at the beginning of the year to go over plans for the year with the parents. Troop meetings were held twice a month where the members of the troop earned Daisy Petals, Financial Literacy Leaves, Cookie Business Leaves or fun patches, with all meetings being planned and led by Melton and Noack. The Daisy troop also went on several field trips, including a flag retirement ceremony, a morning at The Nature Institute and a tour of WBGZ 1570 radio station, to name a few. They also worked with their Daisies to sell cookies. The members of their troop participated in regular order form sales and sponsored two cookie booths in the area. Melton and Noack also taught their Daisies about giving back to their communities through community service projects, including collecting donated cookies for Riverbend Family Ministries.

The two Scouts also attended monthly leader meetings. This was a great opportunity to learn about upcoming opportunities for their Scouts and to meet other leaders. Through these meetings, they were also able to get advice from other leaders and share ideas.

Noack said she had to have good time management skills for the project because she is involved in other activities through school and her Girl Scout Troop. She said the most challenging part of the project would be always having the patience to work with younger children. She said in the end it was the easiest part of the project because she enjoyed working with the girls in her Daisy Troop.

Melton said she learned she had to think quickly on her feet because not everything went as planned. She said the project showed her how many responsibilities a leader has and she learned she has the confidence to take them on. Noack and Melton both said they were excited to pass on the many skills they have gained through their time in Girl Scouts and have loved spending time getting to know their girls. Their hope is that they have laid a foundation for their Daisies that will carry with them and they continue in Scouts through Ambassadors, as they plan to do.

KayLee Melton is the daughter of Terry and Jennifer Melton and is in the eighth grade at Gateway Legacy Christian Academy.

Rebecca Noack is the daughter of Richard and Carmen Noack and is in the eighth grade at Lewis and Clark Junior High.