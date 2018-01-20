Wood River moves to establish new TIF area

WOOD RIVER — The City Council approved an ordinance authorizing a tax increment financing consulting services contract with PGAV Planners LLC to establish a new TIF redevelopment project area.

The council voted last October to approve intergovernmental agreements with East Alton-Wood River High School and Wood River-Hartford School as part of an effort to keep the previous TIF, which expired this past December, for another 12 years. The TIF was earmarked for infrastructure, wastewater treatment upgrades and other projects.

TIF districts help municipalities finance redevelopment, infrastructure and community improvement projects.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said after the all the taxing bodies included in the TIF, such as St. Louis Regional Airport, the Wood River Township board and the school districts, signed off, she was told by a legislator it was too late to get approval from the state legislature.

“By the time we got everybody in, got all the letters out, got them back and got the letters to our local senator and house representative, it was too late,” Maguire said, adding the approval for the TIF would have had to go through the rules committee, the Senate and the House.

“There was no time,” she said. “Most cities take a year out to extend their TIFS, but it has to be approved by the General Assembly.”

Maguire said the city will have to re-TIF to get city projects done. The 7 acres of land included in the British Petroleum transfer to the city for the construction of the Wood River Police Station will be included in the new TIF application, where it was not included before.

The mayor added that the TIF funds were important to certain facilities when it came to safety concerns.

“This is really important because in the past, if there were safety issues that had to be addressed at the Aquatic Center, we were able to pay for those with TIF funds,” the mayor said. “Well, now we do not have that option because the TIF expired. If the TIF had been in place, we would have had an opening season at the Aquatic Center for 2018.”

According to city officials, the TIF expiration was in May, but there was a December deadline to extend the TIF another 12 years, which would have generated the city about $4.3 million.

