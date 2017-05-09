Wood River Museum to celebrate 20th anniversary

WOOD RIVER — On May 17, 1997, the city celebrated the grand opening of the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center at 40 W. Ferguson, offering residents a chance to peruse photos, relics from past factories and businesses, and other historical mementos.

In honor of the museum’s 20th anniversary, a number of events are planned, beginning with an open house celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20. The public is invited to view the expanded veterans display and a new exhibit on the Sears Roebuck kit homes. Light refreshments will be served.

“We have many new acquisitions the visitors will enjoy,” Wood River Museum President Bette Stanley said.

Future events include a Wood River Township Hospital retrospective and “Rock and Roll in Our Town” festivities.

For information, call (618) 254-1993.

