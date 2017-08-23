Wood River plans for September police station groundbreaking

× Expand The new Wood River police station, seen here in an artist’s rendering, will be about 20,000 square feet, compared to the current 2,500 square feet that houses the police headquarters.

Wood River hopes to break ground on its new police station in early September after the board approved a contractor on Aug. 21.

R.W. Boeker Company Inc. of Hamel will build the 21,000-square-foot station for $6,828,398, and plans to finish construction within 14 months, city officials said.

“We’re very excited to finally be at this stage,” Police Chief Otis Steward said. “It’s something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It’s been a long process, but we’re finally getting it done. We’ve finally settled with a contractor. We’ve finally got some rates the city could work with. The police department, the city and BP (British Petroleum) are all very happy at this point to finally be scheduling a groundbreaking.”

Steward said the groundbreaking will hopefully be within the first or second week of September.

This comes after the city rejected bids by nine contractors in July because the proposals were too high. In February, the city was waiting on the Environmental Protection Agency to clear the land along Illinois 143 for contamination before being transferred to the city, and the project being put up for bid.

City officials said the project has been a long time coming.

“Everybody’s excited. It’s been a long process, but it’s like everything else,” Steward said. “You have to dot your i’s and cross your t’s. It’s been a long arduous process, but all’s well that ends well.”

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the station is going to be a welcome addition to the community.

“This has been years in the making. BP is paying for the entire station, and that we’re grateful for,” Maguire said. “The police station is cramped, and it will be a nice facility for the entire community. We’re looking forward to moving ahead and providing jobs for people in the area. It will be a nice command center.”

The City Council voted in late 2014 to support a real property donation and redevelopment agreement with BP, in which the oil company would donate $7.8 million and the land needed along Illinois 143 for the construction of a new police station.

The current police station and the jail, which takes up about 2,500 square feet, are housed in City Hall.

