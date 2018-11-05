Wood River Police Department raising funds for Officer Down Memorial

Wood River Police Department

The Wood River Police Association will hold a raffle to honor those who have died in the line of duty and to raise funds for an Officer Down Memorial in front of the new Wood River Police Department. The facility is nearing completion and is expected to be open in early 2019.

Eight raffle winners will have the privilege of being the “first inmates” at the new Wood River City Jail. Before the building is opened for public business, the winners will meet at the new police department with officers. The winners will be given a tour of the building and the new city jail. The winners will have a mugshot, which will be framed. The winners will then be given the “first meal.” The meal will be pizza with Wood River police personnel.

Two officers have died in the line of duty in the city of Wood River. The Officer Down Memorial will be built to honor their sacrifice.

Chief of Police Samuel Thompson, 54, was shot and killed Dec. 6, 1912, while attempting to arrest a man. When Thompson encountered the man, near Ferguson Avenue and Second Street, the man opened fire with a shotgun, striking the chief. Despite being mortally wounded, Thompson returned fire and killed the suspect. Thompson had served with the Wood River Police Department as chief for nearly two years.

Village Marshal John Phipps, 58, succumbed to rabies on Jan. 25, 1916, after being bit by a rabid dog. The dog had bitten a young girl. Phipps attempted to capture the dog and was also bit. After showing symptoms of the disease, he was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Alton, where he later died.

The Officer Down Memorial will also honor other officers who have died in the line of duty.

Wood River officer Aaron Burns’ brother, officer Evan Burns, was killed in the line of duty while working for the Caruthersville, Mo., Police Department, on Aug. 16, 2011. Patrolman Evan Burns was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle while attempting to deploy spike strips during a pursuit. Deputies from the Pemiscot County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office had started pursuing a stolen SUV on I-55 that was being driven by a man wanted for an assault. The vehicle exited at Highway 84 and started driving towards Caruthersville.

Burns and another officer began to set up spike strips on the road. When the stolen vehicle approached, the driver struck the first police car, injuring the officer, and then rammed the SUV broadside into Burns’ vehicle, killing him. Burns had served with the Caruthersville Police Department for two years. He is survived by a son, who was one year old at the time of Burns’ death.

Raffle tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Wood River Police Department, 111 N. Wood River Ave. Officers with the police department will also have tickets.

The drawing will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 10, at the police department. Winners will be notified. The event will take place at the new police department at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.

