Wood River residents can dispose of old medications this weekend

WOOD RIVER | The Wood River Police Department will be partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wood River Public Library, Chestnut Health Systems, and the Wood River Downtown Businesses by participating in the DEA National Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson Ave.

This program is anonymous. No questions or requests for identification will be made.

The DEA coordinates a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from the nation’s medicine cabinets.

This national take-back day provides a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction and will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical drug abuse. The program provides an opportunity for law enforcement, prevention, treatment and business communities to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans, regardless of where they reside.

• Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances may be collected.

• This event is for patients and their families to dispose of unwanted medications

• Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not drop off their excess medications for disposal. Medications from nursing homes will be accepted because they belong to the patients and not the facility.

• Any solid dosage form pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers may be accepted.

• Small (pint-size) bottles of cough syrups may be accepted if they are sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

• Illicit substances such as marijuana or heroin are not a part of this initiative. Individuals who want to surrender an illicit controlled substance, needles, intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes can contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114. Inhalers and other compressed air cylinders will not be accepted.

“The Wood River Police Department want citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and will also use this as an opportunity to interact with citizens of the community,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release.

