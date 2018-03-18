Wood River to close parts of Sixth Street

WOOD RIVER – In conjunction with the Sixth Street construction project (phase 1), the city of Wood River, starting Monday, will close Sixth Street from Park Lane to Woodland Avenue.

All side streets between Park Lane and Woodland Avenue will also be closed at Sixth Street. Detour signs will be installed. This closure is set to last three to five months.

In a press release, the city thanked the public for its patience during the construction project.

For more information, call the Public Services Department at (618) 251-3122.

