Wood River Township moving ahead with trail project

A Wood River Township rails-to-trail project years in the making is accelerating into high gear.

Madison County Board member Tom McRae of Bethalto, a township trustee for 14 years before serving on the County Board, has worked on the project for 8 years. His idea was initially based on the Madison County Transit trail system’s use of former railroad rights of way: the project uses a right of way that parallels Illinois 140 through Bethalto and Cottage Hills.

Progress initially stalled because of financial barriers. But McRae said all of the funds are lined up after the County Board’s approval April 19 of a $134,000 low-interest loan through the Metro East Park and Recreation District, a sales-tax funded entity that assists local governments with recreation projects.

The project will be entirely funded through grants, including a $100,000 contribution from Phillips 66 about 2 years ago.

“We are excited to see the project move forward and believe that this project can help jump-start the development of bike trails,” Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations for Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, wrote in an email.

“I just appreciate all the folks at Phillips refinery for their support of the project, and all the public officials,” McRae said. “It was a long time coming and I appreciate everybody that worked on it, because it was a team effort between Bethalto and Wood River Township and Phillips 66.”

Others he gave credit to include township Trustee Patrick McRae, chairman of the township’s parks committee; and County Board members James Futrell and Chrissy Dutton.

The approximately 1-mile trail will start near the Cottage Hills Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7678 on South Williams Street and end at Kutter Park. A 0.2-mile connector trail parallel to Center Street in Rosewood Heights will link the trail with the park. The 10-foot-wide paved trail will be suitable for walking, biking and roller-blading. McRae said residents will be able to use side streets near the park to make a loop route using the trail.

“It’s going to the first trail, really, in this part of the county,” McRae said.

Township Supervisor Mike Babcock said the goal is to get bids in July or August and start on construction by November.

The trail is only the first step in plans to expand access to trails for northern Madison County residents. Babcock says he eventually wants to work with Alton Mayor Brant Walker on linking a trail to Gordon F. Moore Park.

“The truth of the matter is, we’re looking way ahead,” Babcock said.

