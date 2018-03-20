Woodland wonders

× Expand Michelle Berg Vogel of the McCully Heritage Project

GODFREY — A new wave of herbal study has swept the nation. Herbalists have the ability to know which plant would make the best home remedy, but where would someone find these plants?

Join Michelle Berg Vogel of the McCully Heritage Project at 7 p.m. Monday, March 26, for Forest Farming: Ginseng, Goldenseal and Other Woodland Plants, a workshop to learn how to identify these plants. This free seminar will be hosted by The Nature Institute at Talahi Lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane.

Berg Vogel will not discuss medicinal or herbal properties as much as species identification. She will also cover laws and regulations regarding growing, harvesting and selling ginseng in particular.

“Ginseng has an economic value, and therefore, has been over-collected,” Berg Vogel said. “I believe it is the only plant that has an official ‘season’ and is regulated at the same level by the Department of Natural Resources as the hunting and trapping of wild game.”

The other woodland plants that will be covered are those that grow in similar deep wood habitats; such as wild ginger, jack-in-the-pulpit, and green dragon. Guests will leave with the ability to recognize these plants and their habitats. They will also have more understanding of the importance of conservation and proper protection of these forest species.

Berg Vogel manages roughly 870 acres of the McCully Heritage Project. She is trained in agroforestry, which gives her a perspective on managing the forest beyond harvesting timber. This includes value-added farming, growing mushrooms and other edibles, and understanding the economic and environmental value of woodland plants.

For those interested, a monthly herbal study group has begun at the McCully Heritage Project. These meetups are open to anyone interested in learning more about herbal plants, including identification and proper medical usage.

The McCully Heritage Project is a natural area made up of 940 acres in Calhoun County. The project offers 15 miles of hiking and horseback riding trails, ponds for fishing, and more. The focus of the McCully Heritage Project is upon cultural and environmental enjoyment, education, and preservation. The public is welcome to hike, picnic, bird watch, and enjoy the site’s natural beauty. For more information, visit the website.

