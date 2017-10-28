Work in progress

× Expand Photo by David Colburn The village of Roxana embarked on a $1.8 million construction and beautification project in mid-July to replace overhead power wires and streetlights with new decorative poles and underground wiring, install Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, and replace and restore the original water main under Illinois 111. The project, which covers roughly a mile stretch of Central Avenue, is contracted by Granite City’s Kamadulski Grading and Excavating and is scheduled for completion in mid-November.

ROXANA — The orange traffic cones, barricades, and flashing electronic arrows of construction are a common sight throughout the summer and fall.

While road work can lead to inconvenience on highways and interstates, the village of Roxana’s recent project — which stretches roughly one mile down Central Avenue — has been met with positive feedback and support throughout the community.

In mid-July, the village embarked on a $1.8 million beautification project that has proven to be both aesthetically sound and structurally necessary. Village President Marty Reynolds — the man whose administration set the project in motion — said he believes the project will enhance the village’s image and lead to undeniable short- and long-term changes.

Although Reynolds was elected in May, he’s been involved with municipal work in Roxana for nearly 40 years, serving as water superintendent, public works director and an elected village trustee.

The concept for the project has been in the works long before this year.

“The conceptual scope of this project began six years ago, under Mayor Felix Floyd and his administration,” Reynolds said. “Work continued on the project design under Mayor Paul Oller, and after my retirement from the village in May of 2013.”

With general contracting provided by Granite City’s Kamadulski Grading and Excavating; engineering design provided by Curry & Associates, Engineers; and electrical design provided by project manager Dennis Underwood of Wegman Electric Co., the project will include the replacement of overhead power wires and streetlights with new decorative poles and underground wiring, the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks, and — perhaps most important — the replacement and relocation of a water main.

“The water main is roughly 60 years and under 12 inches of reinforced pavement on Route 111, making it very difficult for repairs,” Reynolds said.

Water Superintendent Glen Dively said the new water main will be more accessible and practical for maintenance.

The additional lights will double street visibility at night, allowing for safer traveling.

“People have been very cooperative and we’ve received positive feedback, despite the inconvenience,” Reynolds said.

The overall project, which stretches from Eighth Street to Tydeman Avenue on the east side of Central and from Sixth Street to Tydeman on the west side, is set to wrap up in mid-November, just in time for the holidays.

With gratitude expressed to the Village Council for its role in the project, Reynolds sees a strong and successful future for Roxana.

“We want to enhance the image of the community and lead by example,” he said. “By taking pride in the appearance, we hope to attract new residents and businesses, which in turn can create new jobs in the future.”

