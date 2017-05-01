Work on Alton flood wall to start Tuesday

ALTON – City officials will close Riverfront Park and the Alton Marina today, along with building a flood wall Tuesday.

According to a release from Fire Chief Bernie Sebold, the National Weather Service predicts the Mississippi River will crest in Alton on Wednesday at 428.58 feet. Because of this projected water level the following actions will take place:

Riverfront park and the Alton Marina will be closed today.

Alton will unveil its new flood wall product on Tuesday and construct a wall from the intersection of State and Broadway, going West toward Williams Street. Standing water on West Broadway is anticipated with possible lane closures in westbound lanes.

Argosy Casino has implemented its flood plan and will remain open for business.

The city of Alton will maintain contact with the Illinois Department of Transportation for further information on area road closures.

“As a safety precaution, pedestrian traffic is asked to stay away from flooded areas because river water will obscure one’s vision to what may lie ahead,” the release states. “Also, please do not drive vehicles through moving water. As little as 6 inches of water can cause a vehicle to stall and a foot of water may float a vehicle off of the road. Please stay safe and heed the warning: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

