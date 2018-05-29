Work on connector bike trail to start this week

ALTON | This year, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has taken the initiative to partner with the city of Alton and other community organizations to finance and participate in the reconstruction and development of the Alton Connector Bicycle Trail through Riverfront Park. Portions of this project will be constructed beginning Thursday morning, and the club will continue to assist the city with the maintenance of this trail.

During the construction of the amphitheater completed in 2009, only a portion of the connector trail was rerouted around the amphitheater. Bicyclists coming into Alton were greeted with a sudden ending of the pavement into a mowed lawn. The casino parking lot, 431 feet away, was improved to provide parking for Argosy customers and the restriping of the parking lot did not include bike lanes or directions to the Vadalabene Trail. There are some remains of the original connector trail through the casino parking lot with two or three small signs and some striping near the railroad crossing before reaching the exit on West Broadway. There does remain a full paved bicycle trail along the Ardent Mills building on Broadway, although the striping is no longer visible.

Riverfront Park in Alton has a long and interesting history, serving as the riverboat landing in Alton during the years leading up to the construction of Locks and Dam 26 in 1938. When that dam was replaced and moved in 1990, Alton had the opportunity to recreate its riverfront. A new marina was added, the railroad bridge was removed, the old narrow Clark bridge was replaced with a new four-lane cable stay bridge, which includes bicycle lanes, and the Alton Amphitheater was dedicated in May 2009.

Completed in 1979, the Sam A. Vadalabene Bicycle Trail was opened from Alton to Pere Marquette State Park. With the Confluence Greenway Trail on the levee coming into Alton from downriver, it became possible to ride from the Gateway Arch, cross the Mississippi River at the Chain of Rocks Route 66 bridge and continue north along the levee to Alton, where a connector trail continued through Riverfront Park to the Vadalabene Trail beginning at West Broadway and State Street.

Rotary International conducts a Clubs Grant Program funded by the Rotary Foundation. Clubs may apply for a grant to conduct a project consistent with one of Rotary’s areas of focus. The Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey received a grant of $2,000 for the bicycle connector trail as local economic development supporting Alton’s tourism attractions.

