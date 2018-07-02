Work zone lanes to reopen for holiday

Lanes in work zones will be reopened where possible for the July 4 holiday to minimize travel disruption, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, when construction will be permitted to resume.

The following IDOT District 8 lane closures will remain in place. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted.

Madison County

• Baumann Road at Interstate 70, north of Pierron; closed

• Illinois 143 just west of Illinois 159; lane reductions continue

• Illinois 143 just east of Wanda/Moreland Road; closed

• Interstate 55 between Illinois 143 and Illinois 140; lane reductions continue

Bond County

• Illinois 143 east of Pierron; closed

• Interstate 70 near Greenville; lane reductions continue

St. Clair County

• Illinois 15 just east of Illinois 159 in Belleville; lane reductions continue

“Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober,” IDOT stated in a press release.

