Working-class heroes

BETHALTO — Larger-than-life military heroes and soldiers with compelling stories may capture the popular imagination of the public, but working-class Americans have done the real work protecting our country through the decades. They are the men and women who do their duty with no fanfare or bragging and then go on to civilian careers that keep the country they protected strong and prosperous.

Tom and Richard Boxdorfer talked recently about the family in which they were raised, their humble beginnings and the 8 brothers who served a combined total of 21 years in military service in Korea and Vietnam.

“We were raised on a farm outside of Perryville in Perry County, Missouri,” Tom said. “We knew what hard work was.”

Their parents, Leonard and Minnie Boxdorfer, had a total of 11 children: 9 boys and 2 girls.

The family moved to the area in the 1950s, when their father relocated here to find work.

The siblings were born from 1930 to 1951, the year in which the family farm finally got electricity. Six of the children were younger than 16 when their mother passed away, so self-sufficiency became a hallmark of the family.

“We would have to hunt rabbits to put food on the table,” Richard said.

He pointed out the hard farm work and learning to shoot a gun held them in good stead when they entered the military.

“Some of the kids from the city had never shot a gun in their life,” Richard said. “They weren’t used to the demands in general that the military required.”

All 8 Boxdorfer brothers who served either enlisted or had their names moved up on the draft list to make sure they entered the service.

Hubert served in the Army from 1952 through 1954. He was stationed at the Nevada National Security Site, where history was made during atomic weapons tests.

Alvin was in the Air Force from 1952 until 1956. After training, he ended up being stationed the closest to home of any of the brothers, being deployed at Scott Air Force base during his service.

Marvin was in the Army from 1953 until 1955. His service took him first to the Korean conflict and then to Japan.

Richard served in the Army from 1955 until 1957 and was stationed in Korea. He served in the Signal Corps, installing communications lines. He said his pay was $50 per month and that most of that was sent home to his family.

Ervin was in the Marines from 1958 through 1961. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base in Oceanside, Calif.

Tom served in the Army from 1960 until 1963. He worked in artillery doing treaded vehicle maintenance and repair.

“I never found military service hard because we were used to hard work on the farm,” he said.

Dan was in the Army from 1964 until 1966. He was stationed in Germany after his training.

Milford was in the Army from 1965 through 1968 and served in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign medals as well as two overseas service bars.

The brothers all returned to the area after their service, working in careers ranging from civil service and health care to manufacturing, production, and communications.

The military service in the family also extended beyond the eight brothers. The husbands of their two sisters, Clara and Judy, served. Tom’s grandson was also in the Marines.

Seven of the eleven siblings still survive and live within driving distance of each other. Tom said they make a point to see each other yearly at family gatherings, where there is never a shortage of stories about their childhood or military service.

