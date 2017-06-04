Working through

ALTON — Kids make mistakes, some big and some small. However, in the Alton School District, officials are hoping to help students learn from their mistakes before drastic measures are needed.

The Restorative Justice program acts as an alternative to expulsion, giving students a chance to react, rethink, and repair their decisions before making a life-altering mistake.

“This stems from Senate Bill 100, and gives us alternative options instead of expulsion,” said Richard Baird, para-professional and co-teacher at Alton Middle School. “Conflict occurs and being in a classroom gives you a different perspective.”

Senate Bill 100 amends the school code and makes changes concerning student discipline policies, prohibits zero-tolerance policies, and helps re-engage students who have been suspended.

Alton’s response to Senate Bill 100 was to create the Restorative Justice program, which has four components — inclusion, encounter, making amends and re-integration. Each of these pillars is crucial to helping students not only understand what they did wrong, but how to correct bad behavior.

Inclusion focuses on getting the offended parties together, whether that be students who have had a physical or verbal altercation, or some other negative behavior toward one another.

Baird said this approach is basically the opposite of how conflicts in school used to be handled.

“In the past, we’d keep the parties separate, get quotes and their side of the story, and keep them far apart,” he said. “But since we’ve been using Restorative Justice for at least the past two years, we’ve had fewer referrals.”

The second step is encounter, which is making eye contact, or at least being face to face with everyone involved.

The third step, making amends, seeks to patch up any resentment between the parties, and gives everyone involved a chance for introspection.

The fourth and final step, reintegration, is used to help students transition back into the student body in a seamless fashion if they were suspended for some reason.

“I’ve seen a couple of students change their behavior and become more accommodating,” Baird said.

He also said if there is a student who is disruptive in the classroom and the conflict is between student and teacher, not peer to peer, the student is given a conflict form.

“The conflict forms are meant to have students think about what they have done, and focus on character traits such as patience, consideration, and respect,” Baird said. “Discipline isn’t about a punitive reaction. We want to teach the students the impact of their behavior.”

