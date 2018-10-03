Workshop to address invasive plant management

Bush honeysuckle is one of the St. Louis area’s most prevalent invasive species.

Integrating new management techniques can help a property owner save time and increase regional biodiversity. The Nature Institute is set to host a free workshop that will provide guests with the ins and outs of invasive species control.

The organization’s Invasive Species Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, is meant to bring a new kind of workshop to neighbors, citizens and nature enthusiasts to make land restoration easier. The workshop will dive into current regional problem species, reasons for containing these plants and ways to manage them.

Two expert speakers will address workshop attendees. Chris Evans, forestry and extension research specialist of the University of Illinois Extension, will speak about invasive species ecology and problem species. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology from Murray State University and received a master’s in forest biology from Iowa State University. His research interests include invasive species management, prescribed fire, forest management, and agroforestry.

Also presenting will be Eric Wright, stewardship director of TNI. Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lindenwood University and attended grad school at the University of Illinois. Wright’s research topics include fauna of wetlands across the state of Illinois and in east-central Missouri and the effectiveness of the aerial application of herbicide to treat invasive bush honeysuckle.

Wright has worked as a natural heritage resident with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and has held several positions with the Illinois Recreational Access Program. Wright’s passion is increasing native biodiversity by removing non-native invasive species, restoring ecological disturbances, and facilitating ecosystem resiliency and sustainability.

The evening will wrap up with an open question-and-answer session. This workshop is free and open to all interested in the topic of invasive plant management and will be at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton.

