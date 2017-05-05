Workshop to address long-term care coverage, estate planning

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering a workshop for those seeking information on long-term care coverage and estate planning.

The workshop is designed for those older than 40 who want to find out if long-term care coverage could be beneficial for them to own later in life and what type of coverage would be both adequate and affordable. The workshop will also cover the basics of Medicaid, irrevocable trusts and other important estate planning considerations.

“We find that the fear about the potential need for long-term care is one of the biggest concerns for retirees and pre-retirees today,” workshop leader Joe Allaria said. “I believe there is a huge competence gap around these issues, including Medicaid, trust planning, long-term care insurance and gifting/legacy planning strategies. People often think they have their estate set up to pass to their beneficiaries in the way they wish, but we often see critical mistakes where these individuals are trying to do what’s best for their families, but they end up making things worse. This class will help people avoid these types of mistakes.”

LTC + Estate Planning will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. The workshop costs $15, and the registration deadline is May 8.

“Our goal with these types of workshops is to educate the community about the issues and help them make informed decisions for their future,” Corporate and Community Learning Assistant Director Katie Haas said. “By partnering with excellent instructors like Joe Allaria, we hope participants will find value in the experience.”

To register, visit lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5701.

