Workshop to focus on mental health

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township will host a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Mental Health Resources today as part of its Social Service Safety Net effort with the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance.

The event will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bella Milano Edwardsville, 1063 Illinois 157.

Participants will hear from a panel of experienced individuals who will discuss services and resources available for those suffering from mental illnesses. After panel members have finished speaking, there will be a question-and-answer opportunity. Materials outlining community resources will be available for participants to take with them.

Participants will include Township Supervisor Frank Miles and representatives of Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance, Madison County Mental Health Board, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois, Edwardsville Police Department and Chestnut Health Services.

edwardsvilletownship.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter