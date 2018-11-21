Wrap up earth-friendly presents at the Green Gift Bazaar

A scene from a previous Green Gift Bazaar
Celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering with friends and family in downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green” — don’t miss this special occasion to share the historic downtown shopping and dining experience with your loved ones this holiday season.
The 16th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring 36 eco-artisans and green vendors, will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. Shoppers will be able to keep their money “home for the holidays.” Why go through the hassle of Black Friday or risk impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday? Instead, make this season’s gift-giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.
There is no entry fee to shop, and a free holiday craft activity will be provided — children can make scrap ribbon Christmas trees at the Sierra Club booth to stay entertained while their parents shop. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Free gift wrapping will be available on site, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar but also for any items purchased at locally owned stores. Shoppers can also bring their non-working holiday lights to be recycled.
A sampling of the earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event includes (all handcrafted, recycled, made in America or fair trade):
- Jewelry and art using upcycled materials
- Recycled content t-shirts and hats
- Sierra Club logo coffee mugs and bumper stickers
- Quirky ornaments, wands and fairies
- Mineral makeup
- Herbal teas
- Handmade all-natural organic bath and body products
- Fused glass pendants and trinket bowls
- Tie-dyed organic cotton scarves
- Cutting boards and handmade wood products
- Apothecary items
- Handmade foaming soaps and bath fizzes
- Hand screen-printed tea towels and pillows
- Homemade hydrosols
- Repurposed fabric sachets
- Fine art nature photography
- Fish prints
- Walking sticks
- Wood sculptures, wooden coasters and bookmarks
- Dog toys
- Essential oil roller balls
- Knit and crochet items
- Wool mittens and fingerless gloves
- Aprons and totes made from men’s shirts
- Children’s embroidered jean jackets and baby bibs
- Candles, bags and belts
- Ceramics
- Wood-smoked pretzels
- African arts and crafts
- Handmade baskets from natural reed
- Hardwood kitchen utensils
- Rosie wraps and hair accessories
- Repurposed clothing
- Clean-crafted/organic/biodynamic wine
- Alpaca wear including hats, gloves, scarves, and socks plus alpaca yarn and raw alpaca fiber
- Chemical-free cleaning products
- Author-signed novels
- Handcrafted leather journals and wooden boxes
- Polished stone gifts
- Plant starts
For information, visit the “Events” page at DowntownAlton.com.