Wrap up earth-friendly presents at the Green Gift Bazaar

× Expand A scene from a previous Green Gift Bazaar

Celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering with friends and family in downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green” — don’t miss this special occasion to share the historic downtown shopping and dining experience with your loved ones this holiday season.

The 16th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring 36 eco-artisans and green vendors, will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. Shoppers will be able to keep their money “home for the holidays.” Why go through the hassle of Black Friday or risk impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday? Instead, make this season’s gift-giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

There is no entry fee to shop, and a free holiday craft activity will be provided — children can make scrap ribbon Christmas trees at the Sierra Club booth to stay entertained while their parents shop. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Free gift wrapping will be available on site, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar but also for any items purchased at locally owned stores. Shoppers can also bring their non-working holiday lights to be recycled.

A sampling of the earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event includes (all handcrafted, recycled, made in America or fair trade):

Jewelry and art using upcycled materials

Recycled content t-shirts and hats

Sierra Club logo coffee mugs and bumper stickers

Quirky ornaments, wands and fairies

Mineral makeup

Herbal teas

Handmade all-natural organic bath and body products

Fused glass pendants and trinket bowls

Tie-dyed organic cotton scarves

Cutting boards and handmade wood products

Apothecary items

Handmade foaming soaps and bath fizzes

Hand screen-printed tea towels and pillows

Homemade hydrosols

Repurposed fabric sachets

Fine art nature photography

Fish prints

Walking sticks

Wood sculptures, wooden coasters and bookmarks

Dog toys

Essential oil roller balls

Knit and crochet items

Wool mittens and fingerless gloves

Aprons and totes made from men’s shirts

Children’s embroidered jean jackets and baby bibs

Candles, bags and belts

Ceramics

Wood-smoked pretzels

African arts and crafts

Handmade baskets from natural reed

Hardwood kitchen utensils

Rosie wraps and hair accessories

Repurposed clothing

Clean-crafted/organic/biodynamic wine

Alpaca wear including hats, gloves, scarves, and socks plus alpaca yarn and raw alpaca fiber

Chemical-free cleaning products

Author-signed novels

Handcrafted leather journals and wooden boxes

Polished stone gifts

Plant starts

For information, visit the “Events” page at DowntownAlton.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter