Writer’s choice

× Expand Bechel, pictured with a copy of his first release, “Heroin Rising: A Tale of True Terror,” decided to release both new titles on the same day to draw fans of his nonfiction into the world of his first fiction release, which he describes as being edgier and “appealing to those who like a good thriller and/or a horror story with a twist.”

EAST ALTON — Local author and heroin awareness advocate Ty Bechel returns with two new releases this January: the first is a nonfiction sequel to his autobiography, “Heroin Rising: A Tale of True Terror,” entitled “Heroin Rising II: Out of the Ashes,” and the second is “Reality or Madness: An Anthology of Fiction,” a collection of fictional short stories.

With his first venture into the world of fiction, Bechel is fulfilling a childhood dream.

“I have always wanted to write fiction since I was in the second grade,” Bechel says.

He wrote a short book for class about an elementary school student and his pencil that came to life, entitled “What If My Pencil Could Talk.”

“Writing was something that interested me a lot, especially when I read books that took me places that the surrounding reality could not,” he says.

“Reality or Madness: An Anthology of Fiction” covers a number of subjects from story to story, including isolation and inclusion, the duality of protagonists and antagonists — by which “the good guy” becomes villainous and “the bad guy” finally finds reason — and madness, which Bechel says “can sometimes be the calm before the storm.”

Bechel has found inspiration from many outlets over the years, from a cardboard box of literary classics, such as Sherlock Holmes, kept at his grandma’s house, to the works of Lovecraft, Poe, and even the divisiveness of internet discussions. He also cites Beverly Cleary’s “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” Judy Blume’s “Fudge-a-Mania,” and R.L. Stine’s “Goosebumps” series as early influences.

“It seems lately that many people have become very two-sided,” Bechel says. “We are getting to see the ugly side of human nature. But if you keep thumbing through a timeline, you get to see the beauty of human nature.”

“I see sadness, happiness, and sometimes rage,” he says. “The elements that are underpinnings to the characters I create are inspired by a lifetime of interaction with fictional characters and real-life people.”

Writing with young adults, Generation X, and even the more rebellious baby boomers in mind, Bechel strives to convey the message that madness can sometimes distort reality and that this can happen to any of us.

“‘Reality or Madness’ is a compilation of short stories that will make you question your own identity in a dark and desolate way, assuming you’re reading in the dark with a flashlight lighting up the pages,” he says.

Bechel explains why he chose to release both of his upcoming titles on the tentative date of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“I do not plan on writing any more nonfiction after releasing ‘Heroin Rising II: Out of the Ashes,’ so I felt it necessary to have both titles released and available the same day to give those that like my first release an opportunity to buy my fiction, which is more edgy and appealing to those that like a good thriller and/or horror story with a twist,” he says.

With both works in the editing phase under the guidance of Katherine J. Parker, readers will be able to download digital copies through Kindle and purchase paperwork copies through Amazon early next year. Bechel also plans to do a consignment agreement with both Books Galore in Festus, Mo., and Main Street Books in St. Charles, Mo., as he did with his first release.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter