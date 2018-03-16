Xavier Collman named Oiler of the Month

× Expand Xavier Collman

WOOD RIVER — Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Oiler of the Month program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior student is selected each month by EA-WR faculty members. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for an Oiler of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

February’s winner is Xavier Collman. He is a member of the bowling team and has participated in the WYSE competition. He earned a perfect attendance award and was named to the high honor roll. He also is an Illinois State Scholar and member of the National Honor Society. He spends a lot of time volunteering for his community. He volunteers at his church and at vacation Bible school.

Following graduation, Xavier plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and transfer to a university to study pharmacy.

“Congratulations Xavier, and we all wish you good luck in your future,” a credit union press release states.

