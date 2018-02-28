You say you won a Revolution

Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Andrew Dobson Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

On Tuesday afternoon, Alton was flooded.

This time around, however, it was with screams, cheers, shouts and tears of joy as Small Business Revolution host and Deluxe Corp. Chief Brand and Communications Officer Amanda Brinkman walked through the door at Old Bakery Beer Company, bringing the news that Alton had won a national contest for $500,000 in downtown renovations and a spot on a reality show.

A capacity crowd of much more than 300 had filled the venue with an overload of excitement and anticipation, waiting until shortly after 2:30 p.m. when Brinkman finally announced Alton as the winner of the Small Business Revolution — Main Street national contest.

Brinkman first appeared on the big screen via an online feed, talking about the contest process from its first nominations until today, before preparing for the announcement of the winning community. Mayor Brant Walker preceded Brinkman on the stage, remarking on the entire process and noting how it had drawn the community closer together from here, near and far away.

“MyAlton quickly became OurAlton,” Walker said.

But when Alton was announced as the winner and Brinkman walked through the door, the unified spirit of voices “could probably be heard all the way across the river and to the Arch,” one attendee said.

When asked what winning means for the city, Alton Main Street’s Sara McGibany said, “This means the world for Alton. We’ve been beating the drum that Alton is a great place to live and work, to have fun, for decades and it’s only been in the last few years that things have really started to snowball. Momentum is gaining and it’s really becoming undeniable that Alton is awesome.”

“It’s nice to see the turnaround in Alton in the past four-plus years,” Walker said. “How much has been invested, how much has opened, and now this. It’s really been fun to watch all of this as the mayor of Alton.”

Alton resident and local artist Penny Schmidt reflected on what this huge win means for the artistic community.

“We have all these wonderful creative makers, our artists,” she said. “What they need is to be elevated in the public eye so more people know about them. The fact that we’re getting this marketing and branding expertise coming in will support all of their wonderful, independent, creative work.

“It will help our artists with visibility, that’s the main thing,” Schmidt added. “Artists generally work behind the scenes; they’re private. So this will help give them a good face.”

Alton siblings Amanda Hamblin and Ryan Smith were part of that enthusiastic crowd of supporters who poured in for the “big announcement.” Amanda’s daughter, 18-month-old Evalynn, was with them.

While waiting with much anticipation, Hamblin said, “Either way, I have seen a lot of people coming together as a community. We are excited for Alton, for it to get back on the map.”

“Win or lose, this has done so much to revamp downtown Alton,” Smith said.

Brinkman stayed and talked with everyone who approached her, posing for selfies and holding on to even the youngest of newfound fans in attendance.

When asked what had captured her most about Alton, Brinkman said, “The small businesses, and certainly the city leadership. Everything from the mayor to Brett (Stawar) to Sara (McGibany) — just all of the ways the city’s functions were working together in tandem toward this goal. In order for this show and this process to be successful, everyone had to be locked in arms, and we saw that right away.”

“We also saw that there was already a momentum under way here. A half-million dollars is a lot of money, but it can’t create something out of nothing,” she said. “And it’s like I said earlier: we just rewrote history for Alton. It’s such a historic town, and this brings in a new day to Alton.”

She also mentioned they were impressed by the way St. Louis showed support for Alton.

As for Brinkman’s most memorable experiences in Alton, she said, “We certainly enjoyed Morrison’s very much; we thought it was very cool. We were really very impressed with all the visits.”

“I enjoyed The Post too. A beautiful and historic post office that has been turned into this very cool coffee shop venue — I think the space is beautiful, and I think it’s really great for the town. It’s really hard to pick just one small business; they’re all so special. I did get to throw a pot at Mississippi Mud — and that was fun,” she added. “It was all crazy zen.”

After thousands of nominations from small towns all over the country, Deluxe Corp. announced in November that 20 communities would vie for the top spot on Season 3 of its Small Business Revolution — Main Street series. Alton was among that list. And in December, Alton made it to the top 10. Brinkman, as host of Main Street and chief branding officer at Deluxe, had also made that official announcement from Old Bakery Beer Company.

Alton had then advanced to the Top 5 list in an official announcement by Brinkman via Facebook in the early morning hours on Feb. 13, with an additional announcement that “Extreme Home Makeover” show host Ty Pennington would join Brinkman on Season 3 of the reality television series. After a fierce week of public online voting, Alton held onto its lead and came out victorious.

The city will be featured in the show’s third season, premiering this fall through Hulu and YouTube, and will also receive a $500,000 downtown revitalization grant from Deluxe Corp. With a one-week application deadline, six downtown businesses will also be chosen for one-on-one development assistance from the show and Deluxe.

Although her team will be back before then to interview business owners vying for the six spots and work on narrowing them down, Brinkman said she’ll be back in Alton on March 20.

A final note Brinkman wanted to share with everyone regarding this next step was this: “Each year we get hundreds of businesses who apply for just those six spots. We try to pick six businesses that really represent the town well, but just by the show being here and the process being worked through, we’re going to touch all the businesses.”

“The biggest thing we want people to realize is, even if you’re not one of those six businesses, a rising tide lifts all boats,” Brinkman added.

