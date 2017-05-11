Young entrepreneurs

GRANITE CITY — Ever since she was in elementary school, Kaitlyn Foltz wanted to be a baker.

“That’s my passion,” the GCHS senior said. “I plan on having a bakery and going to Boston with it. What really inspired me was ‘Cake Boss’ (a reality TV show). They’re so family-oriented and they do all of these huge things and still do the small things. I want to be able to do that.”

Foltz created a bakery called Katie’s Kupcakes and More. She got to showcase her business at the third annual Granite City CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) Trade Show on April 26 at Southwestern Illinois College’s Sam Wolf Campus.

After two hours selling dozens of her triple chocolate and butterfinger red velvet cupcakes and peanut butter and chocolate no-bake cookies, the senior was all smiles.

“I made six dozen cupcakes altogether and three dozen cookies, and I sold out all of the cookies and the red velvet cupcakes,” she said. “I was extremely proud. I didn’t think they would sell out that fast. The trade show started at 5. By 6:30 or 7, I was already out of cookies and I still had the chocolate ones. I had a couple of the red velvet ones left.”

Foltz is one of 12 members of the Granite City CEO class. The 11 other students — Riley Brown, Fatima Bucio, Torrey Deal, Desteney James, Austin Padgett, Christopher Reeves, Dominique Rose, Josh Royce, Latrell Smith, Jordan Stermer and Kyle Thompson — also showcased their businesses at the trade show. All of them are seniors.

“I loved it,” Bucio said. “I didn’t get there as early as I wanted to, but in the beginning of the trade show, I had to jump straight in. People were rushing in and talking and stuff. I just started talking and communicating with people and I felt unprepared, but after a while, it was a lot of fun. It was only two hours, but it flew by really fast.”

Bucio created an all-natural handmade lotion bar line called Grounded. She made her own lotion with natural ingredients.

“Coming into the CEO class, I never had an entrepreneur mindset,” Bucio said. “I thought this was a class that I can do for fun. Initially, I had a million ideas and I didn’t know which one I could go with. Towards the end, when we finally had to start up our businesses, I had to pick one.”

Reeves created Radical Bike Repairs, a pickup and delivery bike repair service.

“I wanted to do something with bikes because that’s something I was really into,” said Reeves, who plans to attend SIUE next year and major in civil engineering. “That’s what I spend most of my time doing. I had a couple of different ideas that revolved around it. I had an idea of a skate park, but I talked to (the city’s economic development director) James Amos and other people and they gave me the idea to scale back and start with this and hopefully be able to grow it into something bigger in the future. My long-term goal is actually to have a bike shop and skate park in Granite City.”

The Granite City CEO class will wrap up its third year later this month. Students meet off campus every day either on a business visit or a host business to learn about succeeding in the business world. During the year, the students decide, organize and plan a group business or event. The class also had the Best of Granite City Expo, an event that promotes and connects business and restaurants in the community, on Jan. 16 at St. Gregory’s Hall.

Foltz, who plans to attend SWIC next year, said she learned a lot about running a business ever since classes began in August.

“The CEO is an amazing experience,” Foltz said. “It’s a bit stressful at times, but it’s so much fun. We get to learn so much every day.”

