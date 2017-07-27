Young writers society

× Expand Winners of the 2017 Patriots in the Park Essay Contest pose for a picture after the City Council meeting June 20.

GRANITE CITY — Rebecca Loftus has “been there and done that.”

The Granite City resident won first place in the Patriots in the Park Essay Contest when she was in sixth grade at St. Elizabeth’s School.

This year, Loftus did it again. She won another essay contest title, placing first in the high school division. She got to read her essay during a City Council meeting June 20 at City Hall.

“It’s always exciting when you win a competition, especially for your intellectual ability and your writing essay ability,” said Loftus, who just completed her freshman year at Granite City High. “I always appreciate it when I win stuff like that. I had won it before when I was younger. I had won first place once before and second place one or two other times. It was exciting to see that and it shows something that I am proud of and still able to do when I get older.”

The contest, sponsored by the Granite City Park District, is divided into 10 divisions from kindergarten to high school. The top three in each division receive a medal.

Loftus, the lone participant in the high school division, wrote an essay titled “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave.” She wrote the 3-paragraph, 113-word essay in her English class, and her teachers submitted it to the essay committee.

Holy Family had 14 contestants who finished in the top three; six of them finished in first place. They were Karson Fowler (first place), Lucy Klumpp (third grade), Evelyn Sturdivant (fourth grade), Parker Merritt (fifth grade), Lawson Kimble (seventh grade) and Kayla Hubbard (eighth grade).

St. Elizabeth had a pair of champions in Layla Juarez (kindergarten) and Nolan Melton (sixth grade). Chase Morrison of Wilson was the winner in the second-grade division.

The first, second, and third-place winners are invited to a Patriots in the Park appreciation pool party from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today, July 13, at Wilson Park.

All of the winners got to read their essays at the City Council meeting.

“It was fun,” Loftus said. “I had to read last because I was the oldest. It was really exciting to see all of the little kids on how they view being free and brave and when it gets to the older group, people’s responses mature. It’s always fun to see how people interpret the writing prompt.”

Loftus competed in the eighth-grade division in last year’s essay contest but didn’t finish in the top three.

The Granite City sophomore-to-be said she looks forward to competing in the contest every year.

“I was really enjoying it because it’s not just a one-school thing; it’s the entire district,” she said. “It’s a way to kind of bring all of the students together in the same area. It’s always fun to see how people get together like that.”

Loftus competed in swimming and played soccer in her freshman year at GCHS.

“It was very exciting coming from a small Catholic school and getting to experience a bunch of different type of people and teachers,” said Loftus, a member of the Paddlers swimming team this summer. “It was a lot more fun to express yourself.”

Essays

Following is a list of essays of some of the winners from the Patriots in the Park Essay Contest. The first- through third-place winners were recognized during a City Council meeting on June 20. All of the essays are on the online version of this article at AdVantageNews.com.

Kindergarten

First place – Layla Juarez, St. Elizabeth

I think being brave is not being afraid of stuff that happens. When my grandma and grandpa got hit by a big truck, I was scared and I cried. I calmed down and was brave because I know God always takes care of me and because the truck didn’t hit the middle where I was sitting. I also got scared when the police came because I thought we were in trouble and they were taking my grandpa but they just wanted to help us because grandpa didn’t do it the other guy was driving too fast.

Second place – Julian Flores, St. Elizabeth

Bravery means you are not scared to give everything for people you love. I am brave when I stop kids from bullying in the playground. I tell them to stop and to be nice and to love everybody and Jesus an God.

Third place – Genevieve Harper, Prather

I think bravery is not being scared. I was scared the first day of school. I was brave by making friends. Another time I was scared was on the Screaming Eagle (at Six Flags). I was brave because I didn’t cry. My brother Drake is brave. He is brave because he is going into the Army. That is what I think being brave is.

First grade

First place – Karson Fowler, Holy Family

I was brave when I watched my uncle leave for the Army. My uncle is really brave.

My uncle is not afraid of anything. He taught me that only one percent of the bravest men and women alive today decide to join the military. I miss my uncle very much. I miss kicking the ball around. I miss playing Nerf Wars. I get sad. But I have to be brave. When I grow up, I want to be a soldier like my uncle Kody. I am brave because of my hero.

Second place – Samuel Skirball, Maryville

Blake Snyder was killed on October 6, 2016 in the line of duty. He was a police officer. I had to be brave when I heard the news. I kept being brave during the funeral and every day after that. I have realized that heroes have to be brave and so do the people who love them.

Third place – Priscilla Ritz, Holy Family

To be brave is to do something even if you are afraid to do it. I had to do a reading at mass. It made me scared when I thought about all of the people looking at me. My legs were shaking and my heart was beating fast when I got up in front of everyone. But I started to read and before I could be too scared, I was done. I felt great that I did it.

Second grade

First place – Chase Morrison, Wilson

Has there ever been a time when you to face one of your biggest fears? I have to face my biggest fear which is going to a new school far, far away. I must have hope and bravery in order to accomplish these changes without fear. I am afraid that I may not fit in with some of the other kids at my new school, but my teacher, my friends, and my family have convinced me that I will definitely “fit in.”

I have to be brave and face my fears about attending a new school. I will probably love the town I am going to live in next year, but I am really going to miss my old town. I will miss many people but I will really miss my two prized teachers, Mrs. Kimble and Mrs. Cochran. I will really miss my home, my school, my town, my friends and my relatives. It’s going to be very hard but I must have faith in myself that I will have courage to open my heart to new people.

I have already seen my new school in Willard, Missouri and it is terrific! The kids, the classes and the teachers were so nice to me. They give me a great feeling inside. I am really looking forward to music, gym, library, clubs, and art at my new school. I am really excited about using chromebooks in class. I bet I am going to love those five classes so much, especially in art. I am obsessed in art!

One of the hardest things in life is letting go of something you love. I have been in Granite City for eight years. I can barely stand to think about leaving. I am going to spend quality time doing the things I will miss like playing baseball at Wilson Park and swimming at Paddlers. I am going to spend a lot of time in my room playing with my toys so I don’t forget what that feels like. Not everything is perfect and please remember that. My life is going to change, but with bravery and hope, I am up for the challenge!

Second place – Jaxson Kelly, Wilson

Was there ever a time when you have to be brave on the first day of school? Well, I am going to tell you about a story when I had to be very brave on the first day of second grade at Wilson School.

On the first day of school, I sadly had no friends. I was really scared because I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t have any friends to guide me. I was very nervous. Everyone laughed at me because I brought hot dogs in my lunchbox for lunch. I had to have the courage not to say anything mean back to them. I ate my lunch full of despair. I did not want to go back to school the next day but I knew I had to. I had to be brave!

One day, it was a dream come true. Three people saved my life. Their names are Chase, Landon and Lydia. Those were my new B.F.F.’s who saved my life. They approached me happily and told me that they would be my new friends. They all sit right next to me in class and are my support group. I know I can always count on them like they can always count on me.

I hope when third grade comes around I will have my new friends in my class. If I don’t, I will have to remember in my heart that I will have to be brave. I will have the courage to face new challenges on my own. If someone else is ever feeling depressed I will extend myself to them. I will never be afraid to going to school ever again!

Third grade

First place – Lucy Klumpp, Holy Family

Being brave is a good thing because sometimes in life things are scary and you have to be brave to get through it. One of the times in my life when I was brave was when I was in Disney World. Our goal was to go to all of the parks and ride all of the rides. We only had one more ride to do. I was scared and I said I wasn’t going on the ride. The ride was called Space Mountain. It was scary and dark from what I could see but I just said to myself that I was going on Space Mountain because I only had one more ride to do.

When I got in line I started to get butterflies in my stomach and started repeating what I had told myself before, “I only have one more ride to do.” When I said that, it made me feel braver and less scared. Then as we got into our seats I started repeating, “I only have one more ride to do.” The ride started and at first it was cool, it was so bright and fast but then I lost it. I tried repeating, “I only have one more ride to do” but it didn’t work. The ride got all black and loud and everyone started screaming. The screaming didn’t make it feel much better but I still tried to be brave.

Then the ride came to an end, I got off the ride and said, “I did it!” I got scared but I did it. It felt good to know that I went and finished all the parks and the rides. After that I got some food from the food court and told my family what I had repeated to myself. I told them that I was so brave to do the big ride. Later, I remembered the ride and remembered how brave I was and after that I felt braver than ever.

Space Mountain taught me a good life lesson to be brave even when it is a really scary or sad time. Being braves is a good way to stay calm and helps take the weight of fear off your shoulders. It is also a life tool that everyone should use. All I want to say is that there are times in life where you have to choose to be brave.

Second place – Mira Ahlvers, Holy Family

Bravery can mean a lot of different things depending on who you ask. I think bravery is being afraid, but doing hard things anyway. Bravery can also be doing new things for the first time. Believing in yourself and having courage is another example of bravery. I can think of a few times when I have had to be brave.

One time I can think of when I had to be brave, was when I was swimming. I had to be brave when I underwater in swimming lessons. I don’t like when water goes up my nose. I also don’t like when I have to hold my breath. If you don’t have goggles, water might get in your eyes. These things all made me very afraid.

My first time underwater was at the YMCA in Ohio. I was down in the deep end and my teacher said we had to go all the way underwater. I was nervous and scared. I wasn’t sure if I could do it, but I knew I had to try. I held my breath and plugged my nose and my teacher dunked my head under. I came up and felt brave!

Believing in myself makes me feel brave and strong. I was very proud of myself.

Third place – Michael Freytag, Frohardt

As a kid you have to be brave. I had to go to the hospital in March of 2015. I had to get an ear surgery at Gateway Hospital. I had my dad with me so that helped me to be brave.

The most scary thing at the hospital are the needles. I am always worried that the needles and surgery will hurt after it’s done. When the doctor tells me I will be put to sleep it made me nervous. When the doctor put the gas mask on me and told me to breath, I felt less nervous about it.

When I woke up, my dad was in the room and the nurse was pulling out the needles. I felt very dizzy and funny. The nurse gave me a popsicle and told me I would be able to go home soon. It made me feel brave because I did it and got to go home.

Fourth grade

First place – Evelyn Sturdivant, Holy Family

Our countries’ freedom is built on acts of bravery and courage. Bravery is when you might be scared but you do something anyway. Courage is trying something you may fail at but taking the risk anyway, even when you’re scared.

A time in my life when I was brave was when my great grandma died and I was asked to sing at her funeral. I said yes because I liked singing and I used to sing for her and her friends at The Fountains.

When I walked into the funeral home and saw all of the people I would be singing in front of, I felt sick to my stomach and scared. I didn’t want to do it and I started to cry.

I told my mom and dad that I didn’t want to sing. My mom said, “You gave your word and said you would sing, so you have to follow through.” Since I was really scared I asked my grandma if she would sing with me and she said yes.

Grandma and I sang two songs for great grandma’s funeral. I felt brave because I did something I was scared to do. When the service was over, some of grandma’s friends told me, “Great job!” and they were surprised at how well I did . Some even said I had a beautiful voice. That day, I learned that I have to be brave to get through scary moments.

Second place – Ayden Hartwick, Holy Family

Bravery is free but not always easy to show. Sometimes you have to be afraid before you become courageous. Loving someone and wanting to protect them is a good reason to be brave.

Londynn is my three-year old cousin. We have always been very close and I am her favorite person. She follows me around the house all of the time and I can always make her laugh or smile just by goofing around. She is very special to me.

A few months ago, our grandma took us to the new trampoline park to jump and play. Londynn was only two at the time and not very strong. The park has tons of small squared trampolines in three rows. This way everyone has their own space to jump in. It helps make it safer to play there.

This is where all of the trouble began. Londynn was jumping next to me and some bigger kids came by us jumping from one square to another and jumping into my square while I was still jumping and then into Londynn’s square which made her fall down. It didn’t hurt her but they did this more than one time. They were bigger than me also, but because I was so afraid they would end up hurting her. I got up the courage to stand up to them and asked them to stop jumping on the squares we were already jumping on. They didn’t jump by us anymore.

Being brave enough to talk to them and keep my little cousin safe took a lot of courage that I did not even know I had. Keeping Londynn safe meant more to me than being embarrassed. I learned how good being brave feels. I hope to always stick up for people I love with the same bravery I showed that day.

Third place – Kole Nicol, Mitchell

What bravery means to me. Standing up to a bully. Doing your best at everything you do. Facing your fears step by step until you overcome them.

I was afraid of doing a flip on my trampoline, Afraid of hurting my back or worse, breaking my neck. I practiced and practiced until one day I just did it.

I faced my fear of heights by jumping off a bridge. I climbed to the part where everyone jumps into the river. It was much higher than I thought it would be. I closed my eyes and I jumped. It was awesome.

One time I stood up to a bully. He was pushing and punching me and calling me names. I didn’t really know what to do so I kicked him and ran. It felt good to stand up for myself even though I was the only one who got detention. That is how I have been brave in my life. Some of you have done more and some of you less. The important thing is to keep trying and face your fears everyday.

Fifth grade

First place – Parker Merritt, Holy Family

Hello. My name is Parker Merritt and I am in the fifth grade. The meaning of bravery to me means to face your fears. If you are brave enough to face your fears you will be able to conquer all of your challenges in life. It also will give you the courage to tackle things you fear.

I have encountered several things in my life that bravery helped me conquer my fears. There used to be a big slide at the carnival in the park every 4th of July. I am afraid of heights and looking up at that slide was really scary. All of my friends were running up the steps and going down it multiple times. I finally thought that looks like so much fun so I took a deep breath, grabbed a potato sack and helped up the steps. I told myself not to look down while going up the steps because that would only make me scared. When I reached the top I didn’t look down, I just saw down and pushed off. It was so much fun. The first time I went down I was nervous but being brave helped me overcome my fears and I really enjoyed sliding down the slide.

Another time I was brave is when my brother had a reaction to tree nuts and had to be taken to the hospital. My grandma took me back into the room in the emergency room to see him. I was really scared for him. He was bright red and I knew he was really sick. I thought maybe he was contagious, he looked really bad. I knew though that I had to be brave so he wouldn’t be scared. I sat by him and held his hand until he got better. I know that since he saw me it made me feel more comfortable.

Showing others that you are brave will help them face their fears, too. Keeping a positive attitude that in the end everything will be OK makes it easier to be brave and it helps to have family and friends as support to help you face your fears. I want to see a good example for my brothers to be brave so they can face their fears and know I am there to give support when they need it. You will gain more friends if you are there to help them overcome their fears.

Being brave is hard but the more you face your fears the more courage you will have to accept challenges in life. Bravery makes you a stronger and better person. It helps you grow as an individual and become self-sufficient. It will help in every aspect of your life. Bravery is key to success. As I get older I realize that being brave will help me succeed and help me accomplish things that I want to pursue in life.

Second place – Emily Johnson, Holy Family

My definition of bravery is you not be afraid of anything and overcoming your fears to help others. It is important to show respect to one another. Bravery includes courage. People have to have courage to be brave in situations. My idea of courage is standing up to bullies and representing your friends and family; as a reflection of God.

There are many ways to show bravery and courage. One way to be brave is by respecting the community to help others despite the differences in people. Some people cannot afford the same things as my family including a house. At the end of my street they are building homes for Habitat-for-Humanity for someone who cannot afford a home. The people helping are courageous to volunteer their time through the bad weather, cold temperatures, and when they are off work so someone else can have a place to sleep. This gives encouragement that people care about one another and people don have to fight all of the time.

Many times I have been brave and courageous by helping others when no one else would. When I was in fourth grade, my friend was having a hard time with a medical condition that no one knew about; not even me at the time. She would make weird noises and sounds during class. The other kids would make fun of her a lot. I did not like to see her upset so I stood up to the other kids to tell them to stop. I told the class how they would feel if they couldn’t help what they were doing and people made fun of them. It’s not fair or right to make fun of others because they are different. Everyone should have the courage to get along with one another.

To be brave means to stand up for your beliefs and show tolerance for others. Our freedom is based on tolerating others beliefs and understanding we all are different. Our differences are what makes us unique and we need to have the courage to love one another without feeling judged, separated, or discriminated. If everyone was brave enough to love one another for who we are then we could all get along and we all could be free.

Third place – Brayden Rudolph, St. Elizabeth

I am glad that my country is free to vote, we can practice different religions, we are free to speak our minds and have rights most don’t thanks to our military. I am pretty sure a lot of the people are very happy that we are free, we are one of very few countries that are free, so me and the country and should be happy. I am very appreciative for what the military had to go through during the wars. Many of them had to watch their friends die and their family members die too.

I think all military personnel, policemen and firefighters are heroes and are very brave in my book. They put their lives on the line each and everyday to protect us from harm and from the bad guys. Most make little money doing it but do it anyway because it is what they love or believe in. My grandpa was in the military for most of his life and is one of bravest people I know. He served in the Army and was in the Vietnam War. He is a very proud man and would save anyone of his family members without even thinking about it.

My mom said I was brave for helping my grandpa one day when we were home alone with him. He woke up from a nap and was not acting right and was talking really weird. I called my mom to tell her how grandpa was acting and she immediately called my grandma who was at the grocery store. When my grandma came home a few minutes later she called 911. My grandpa had a stroke that day and went into a coma. My mom said thanks for me calling her she was able to get my grandma home to help him sooner and my grandpa is fine now because of it.

To me being brave isn’t about being a good fighter or being strong. To me it’s about helping others and doing the right thing. Bravery can be found in everybody who chooses to do the right thing and help others who need it. Even when things seem scary we can still help others without even knowing it. I did not realize I was being brave, I was just worried about my grandpa.

If someone is scared then you can say it’s OK to be scared just don’t show it. Tell them to be brave so they tell other people not to be scared and then a lot of people will not be scared and that person that you are talking to they will not be scared anymore. If you are with that person hopefully they won’t freak out. I will be happy to help anybody if they are scared, if would be super to help somebody if they are scared. Just be nice and encourage them to not be afraid of anything.

Sixth grade

First place – Nolan Melton, St. Elizabeth

What is bravery to you? Bravery to me means conquering your fears. I have many fears in my life such as spiders, roller coasters and scary movies. One of my fears is something that I don’t talk about much with anyone. In fact, I hate to really even think about it at all, but I do think about it especially when I am trying to sleep at night.

Ever since I was a little guy, I have had trouble making friends. It is hard for me to make friends because I’m different. I get too loud and excited in certain situations. A lot of people don’t like it because it is hard because it is hard for them to relate to it. My mom tries to stick up for me and help me be a better friend, but sometimes I just can’t help how excited I get.

Because I get overexcited, I’m always left out of situations like sleepovers, parties and just hanging out. When it happens, my feelings get hurt, but I try not to show it. Meeting new people is very scary for me because I know they won’t like me. All I really want is friends who will say, “Hey Nolan let’s hang out,” but it never happens.

When I played football, I always had a nickname. Unfortunately, I know they used to make fun of me. It wasn’t just the other kids who called me by the nickname, but my coaches did as well. I always tried my best, but no matter how well I played it was never noticed. I’m kind of glad that I am not going back this year, but it also makes me sad because I love football.

Everyday when I wake up I take a deep breath, and pray for the day that people will like me. I try to not let others that I care or even notice how they treat me, but I do. My mom tells me to always keep my head up and just be myself. I will continue to be brave and follow her advice, and hope that one day it works.

Second place – MacKenzie Kennedy, Holy Family

Some people believe that our country’s freedom is based on people’s bravery. I believe that is true. A lot of people were brave like the Patriots and the Founding Fathers. I think everyone is brave at one time or another in their lives.

The Patriots and Founding Fathers gained our freedom. They fought against Britain when they didn’t agree with how they were being treated. They weren’t sure what would happen after they won, but they knew it would be a better life for everyone. They were brave to take action to free people from Britain.

A lot of people have different definitions of bravery. My definition of bravery is having courage, nerve and fearlessness. Being brave means not being scared and fighting through a situation. It’s also about putting others needs before your own.

I was brave when my parents got divorced. It was a very scary situation. I was in 2nd grade when my parents were getting divorced. I had to leave my house that we built. It was going to be very different not living with my dad anymore. Soon after we moved, my mom told me she had cancer. I was brave by not showing her that I was scared. Although I was scared and sad, I stayed focused on the positive. I knew my mom would be OK, and I knew that I would still be able to see my dad, and I was able to keep going to my school. I fought through the situation and helped my mom. In the end, it has been better for everyone involved. Everyone is happy. I bet there have been more times when I’ve been brave, but this moment stands out in my mind.

Being brave and having courage is what everyone needs to get them through tough times. Our freedom came from the brave. They fought for what they believed in. Being brave has helped me get through sad and rough times, too. In the end, everything always works out for the best if you stay brave and positive.

Third place – Katherine Hand, St. Elizabeth

To be brave means you have to have courage. Even though you may be scared or afraid, you have to know that what you’re doing is for a good cause. Everyone has to be brave at some point in their life, whether the situation is small or big, you can still be brave. I had to be brave when I put my cat, Beeper, to sleep.

When I was in first grade, we found out that Beeper had a bad tumor on her neck. She needed to go to the vet because she was old and sick. After I was done with school that day, mom and I went home to pick her up. While we were driving to the bet, I got to hold Beeper on my lap. Even though I was sad, I needed to be brave and go with her.

When we got the veterinarian’s office, she was very scared and so was I. I needed to be brave, so I tried to calm Beeper down by talking to her. I told her that it was going to be okay, and that she was going to go to Heaven. The doctor called us back, and I started crying because I knew my cat was going to be gone.

My mom asked me if I wanted to come back to the room where I knew she was going to be put to sleep. I said yes only because I loved my cat, and I didn’t want my mom to be alone. I needed to be brave for both of them. When we went into the room, I said my last goodbyes even though I was really going to miss her.

I was brave for Beeper and my mom when we took her to the vet because I love them. I knew that my mom and I would miss her, but she was old and sick. We didn’t want her to be in pain anymore. Beeper going to the vet was a situation where I needed to have a lot of courage and be brave for my family.

Seventh grade

First place – Lawson Kimble, Holy Family

It was finally time! The trip I had been training for and dreaming about since I was a Mini Might in hockey. I had battled my way onto the AAA St. Louis Blues roster and would be traveling to Quebec, Canada for the 2017 Pee Wee tournament to play against teams from all over the world. There was only one problem standing in my way. I was scared to death! How could I find the strength and courage to face my fears so I could enjoy the experience of a lifetime?

Everything was planned. My dad was so excited to show me the place where he scored his first NHL goal. As the time got closer, I started getting really nervous about being away from my mom. My dad would have to stay at a hotel and would only get to see me every once in a while. When my mom received the name of my billet family, the Le Flemmes, she felt a little better because the dad played for the Blues like my dad and the mom is a teacher like my mom. I still didn’t feel any better. My mom didn’t want me to play pond hockey, which also made me feel uneasy. How was I going to be able to take four plane rides when I am afraid to fly?

One night before bed, I asked my mom how I knew my billet family was going to be safe. Do they lock their doors at night? Will they drive safely on icy roads? She told me they had been hosting hockey players for a long time. She told me that I had to have the courage to trust my instincts to keep myself safe. I had to be brave and stand up for myself if the other guys tried to make me do something that I knew was wrong or unsafe. Finally, I had to ask God to give me courage in my decision-making.

I prayed before the flight and asked God to give me strength and the courage to relax and trust him. I didn’t want to embarrass myself in front of my teammates by acting afraid. We landed safely. The first few nights were rough. I missed being in my own home and I missed my mom and grandma. My billet brother, Felix, who mostly speaks French, could tell that I was a little afraid. He would always make me laugh to take my mind off things. After a few nights, I stated having fun with my new family.

Trying adventurous things is a challenge for me because my mom is very fearful and doesn’t let me do things that she is afraid I will get hurt doing. I was a little nervous trying “pond hockey” at first. The ice was so think that my dad said it would be safe. We didn’t tell my mom until after it was over. I started having the courage to try new things that I had never done before. I went tubing down a large, icy mountain and had a blast. We didn’t tell my mm that either until it was over!

Now that I was having fun in Canada, reality set in that it was time to play in the big stadium against high ranked team. Again, the fear began to creep back into my mind. We played teams from Poland, Norway, Sweden and Japan. When we finally got knocked out of the tournament, it was a huge letdown. In times like these, I know that I have to be a good sport and gracious loser, but it is still hard to lose. This is where courage comes into play. Courage and bravery are choices. I chose to be grateful for the experiences I had. I showed courage not to cry in disappointment and chose to be happy for the winning team. You are never a “loser” when you can conquer your fears. God teaches that I must trust in Him. That promise is what gives me strength, bravery and courage!

Second place – Trevor Nichols, Holy Family

July 4 was a day that the U.S. Declared independence from Great Britain, but it also gave U.S. Citizens control over the freedom. The U.S. Is a nation of immigrants, and to get better life, they had to leave things behind. This step takes a brave person because they were encountering new, unknown things.

The dictionary meaning of brave is, “ready to face and endure danger or pain.” My definition of brave is a strong fighter or a person that doesn’t show fear. My ancestors were brave when they came from Africa. They endured countless months, days and hours on the slave ship to come to America. There fore, my whole life is centered around bravery.

From 2004 until now I have had to be brave, because I am an only child. Only children are brave because majority of their life they are alone. When a child has siblings, they have someone to confide or lean on. A brave person walks alone, and they can see things clearly because no one is around to cloud their view.

The first time I had to be brave was my first day of school. I remember my situation, vaguely, because I was young. I cried (showing a sign of fear) for a month it seemed like, because I didn’t know anyone. I was used to familiar faces, and all these faces were foreign. After a few weeks, I started to make friends and I started to feel comfortable in my surroundings. When I left Catholic Day Care, I felt brave and confident, because I had experienced fear. Recently, a student told me to drink from another water fountain. I was very upset, but I didn’t let these statement result in violence. This made me feel weird, because we are taught to treat everyone with respect. I didn’t show fear because my skin color doesn’t define my character.

I’m glad my ancestors came to America; they laid the foundation down from my generation to be free and brave. They had to fight hard for a new existence with many obstacles in the way. Their life wasn’t easy but they kept fighting for what they believed in. I will follow in their footsteps to conquer anything that gets in my way and keeps me from achieving my goals. I am brave, a warrior, heroic, bold, fearless and daring because I go high when they go low!

Third place – Aubory Bugg, Coolidge Junior High

Bravery is not a word used lightly. It carries weight that only people that possess it can understand. These people are the people that perform selfless acts that benefit the greatest amount of people; even at their own expense. The Greek writer and philosopher Euripides said, “The man who knows when not to act is wise. To my mind, bravery is forethought.” This statement reigns true as those who are brave do not know the outcome of an act but still, they think of exactly what they should and will do. True bravery is helping people simply because their actions benefit mankind. It seems that we often misunderstand this aspect of bravery and make the wrong people famous while forgetting about others who show bravery throughout their lives.

When I was in the fourth grade, one of my friends took too big of a bite out of his sandwich and started choking. It didn’t even feel like a second had passed and I found myself behind him with my arms around his torso pulling back and up in a repeated rhythm. I did this until the tension in his chest was relieved and he wasn’t making coughing noises anymore. My parents and everybody around me thought it was brave, but I think it was just instincts.

Human instincts tell us when something is wrong and I know now that what I did wasn’t brave, sure it helped him, but it wasn’t selfless. In Book III in his renowned philosophical work Nioamachean Ethics, Aristotle makes several distinctions regarding the individual character virtue of bravery. Primarily, he attempts to differentiate between the genuine virtue of bravery and conditions and circumstances in which only the appearance of bravery exists.

Aristotle, who considers bravery as the mean between feelings of fear and confidence, acknowledges that even a brave person must feel fear simply because he or she is human. One who does not fear such things as poverty and sickness, for example, clearly cannot be considered brave, rather they are selfish. A truly brave person, however, is one who is able to stand against his or her fears with rationality and confidence.

Aristotle thinks that true bravery is to aim for the “fine” of what itself is beautiful and deserving of admiration because “to the brave person is fine; hence the end is aims is also fine” The characteristic is what distinctly separates bravery from the extreme conditions of rashness and cowardice. Because of these statements, I am able to rationalize with the thought of bravery. Bravery, is a forethought idea of rationalization behind fear. Furthermore, I believe that bravery can only be fully understood by people who think rationally about all fears known to a specific person. Bravery can only be demonstrated in those who do not desire honor, which is something fine, but it is still does not involve doing something for its own sake.

Eighth grade

First place – Kayla Hubbard, Holy Family

My definition of bravery is someone who is courageous, fearless and will conquer any challenge given to them. Being brave is a very good trait to have because then you can do anything. I think policemen, firemen and servicemen are very brave people. Policemen risk their lives to stop crime like murders, robberies, kidnapping and other crimes. Firemen are brave because they go into burning houses to save other people’s lives. Servicemen bravely risk their life for the good of his or her country.

I have been brave before as well. The first time I stayed home by myself I was brave because I was scared to be without my family. When I was learning to ride a bike I was brave because I didn’t know and could’ve fallen off. Watching my sisters by myself I was brave because I didn’t know what to do but I figured it out by myself and everything went well. Learning to swim, I was brave because I could have drowned.

During those times I felt very scared. I did not know whether I was going to succeed or fail. I now feel confident that I can do those things without being conscience on whether or not I would do well. I now ride my bike, swim, stay home by myself and watch my sisters frequently.

What motivates me to be brave is the feeling afterwards. It’s a very rewarding feeling. Then people know they could count on you, or if you’re not brave it could affect someone else. Being brave could also protect someone else, or it is your duty, to gain someone respect or trust.

In my lifetime there will be many more opportunities to be brave. I will probably get a chance to be brave everyday. Everyone else also has daily opportunities to be brave as well. I am thankful we have many people in the world to keep us safe and ensure our freedom.

Second place – Kenton Bailey, Holy Family

My personal definition of bravery is to stand up to bad things and wrong doings in life no matter how big. As children, especially as teenagers, we encounter many situations where we are challenged to make a choice or decision. These situations come from a variety of things. Telling the truth or lying, defending oneself when bullied, or saying “no” to a friend, is just naming a few.

Lying versus telling the truth can sometimes be difficult especially when you know someone will be hurt or if there is a punishment involved. Bullying is not always obvious and is the worst kind. Often no one wants to be called a snitch. Saying “no” to a friend is usually always hard. But in each situation, there is a choice to take a stand no matter how hard.

When I was nine or 10 years old, I encountered a situation where I had to be very brave and take a stand. A few kids in the neighborhood always bullied me. They considered me as being different from them. They would talk down to me and even wanted to attack me. But it didn’t keep me from playing outside and I never showed any fear.

I learned a few things from this experience. When someone sees you as different from them, it is usually an automatic dislike. They want you to be afraid. They want to see you run.

I’m glad I learned these things. I know that I stood for what was right. I had a right to play outside and to be who I am. And now I know that I am free to do these things because I am brave.

Third place – Claire Sykes, Holy Family

Bravery is someone who is courageous. It is someone who is not afraid to take on a task or problem. Police officers, firemen, doctors, and people who are in the military are all examples of people who are brave. They all do brave things that regular people wouldn’t want to do.

A person I look up to because of their bravery is my dad. My dad was a Marine for four years and a fireman for 19 years. He risked his life for our country and I look up to him for that. I also look up to him for being a fireman. He went into four or five fires a day and he did it all for the safety of others.

An example of a time I felt brave was when I was 10 and I had to run a race by myself. I was unaware of the course and I didn’t want to run. I thought that if I did run I would get lost. Instead of quitting and being scared I stuck it out and raced.

Many people have saved lives across the country. We should be very grateful for those who have done so. Some people don’t even acknowledge those who served, those who are on fire and police departments and hospitals.

In conclusion to my report, I would like to thank those who have served in the military, fire and police department, and in hospitals. They are one of the main reasons why this country is as safe as it is. It is amazing how many people would risk it all for us. I am proud to be an American and to be living in this country.

High school

First place – Rebecca Loftus, Granite City High

America is so different from many other countries. American citizens have so many rights that others do not have. We have freedoms, including freedom of speech, freedom of press and freedom of religion. That means that our government cannot punish us for speaking our minds or practicing whatever religion of our choice. Yet, these freedoms did not come without a cost. These freedoms even cost many men and women their lives. We are a free country because of these brave men and women.

This bravery started when the thirteen colonies rebelled against Great Britain. Our founding fathers disregarded their own lives and well-being to fight for what they believed. They wrote a constitution to tell King George II that they wanted to govern themselves. Standing up to the king was a serious act of bravery. This led to the Revolutionary War, and all wars require brave men and women. Even in today’s world, our different militaries require brave men and women who are passionate about our country.

We must value our freedoms. We cannot just throw away the dedication of these heroes. Our veterans and first responders should be honored for their bravery in this free country because their bravery is the reason we can live in our free country.