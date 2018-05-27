Youth Academy focuses on developing future leaders

EDWARDSVILLE | The Edwardsville Police Department will host its annual Youth Academy this summer.
The intense two-week leadership academy was developed to provide boys and girls ages 12-16 with positive summer activities that are fun, challenging, and informative. Founded on the principles of citizenship, responsibility, and knowledge, the youth academy program focuses on academics and activities that provide physical fitness, confidence-building, and the development of leadership skills. Summer academy activities have included:
- Citizenship Class
- Community Service Project
- CPR Certification
- Eagle Crest High Challenge Course
- Eagle Crest Rappelling Tower
- Eagle Crest Rock Climbing Wall
- Eagle Crest Team Challenge Course
- Land Navigation Class
- Leadership Class
- Multi-Mile Hike
- Personal Safety/Self Defense Class
- Power Aerobics
- Presidential Fitness Testing
- Problem Solving
- Swimming at Raging Rivers Water Park
- Ultimate Challenge
- Volunteerism Class
This year, 35 children will participate in the academy.