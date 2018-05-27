Youth Academy focuses on developing future leaders

EDWARDSVILLE | The Edwardsville Police Department will host its annual Youth Academy this summer.

The intense two-week leadership academy was developed to provide boys and girls ages 12-16 with positive summer activities that are fun, challenging, and informative. Founded on the principles of citizenship, responsibility, and knowledge, the youth academy program focuses on academics and activities that provide physical fitness, confidence-building, and the development of leadership skills. Summer academy activities have included:

Citizenship Class

Community Service Project

CPR Certification

Eagle Crest High Challenge Course

Eagle Crest Rappelling Tower

Eagle Crest Rock Climbing Wall

Eagle Crest Team Challenge Course

Land Navigation Class

Leadership Class

Multi-Mile Hike

Personal Safety/Self Defense Class

Power Aerobics

Presidential Fitness Testing

Problem Solving

Swimming at Raging Rivers Water Park

Ultimate Challenge

Volunteerism Class

This year, 35 children will participate in the academy.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter