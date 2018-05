ALTON | The Our Lady Queen of Peace Youth Group Fundraiser will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Mungenast Alton Toyota, 850 Homer Adams Parkway.

The rain-or-shine event will support the OLQP Youth Group’s mission trip to Belize. The lunch menu includes a barbecue hamburger with a bag of chips for $3 and a hot dog with a bag of chips for $2.

Guests can check out deals on vehicles or get their oil changed while talking to OLQP missionaries.

