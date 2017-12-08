Youth outreach program gearing up for second year

SOUTH ROXANA — Police Chief Bob Coles is reaching out to the community to support the second annual South Roxana Police Department youth outreach program for 2018.

The 1st & 10 program is designed to help foster relationships between police and children, and to show students people care about their future.

In 2017, the program included participants from East Alton, Edwardsville, Rosewood Heights, Roxana, South Roxana and Wood River.

The 2017 funding was able to provide safety equipment for the football program, speed and agility equipment, help with fundraising efforts, team meals and haircuts, and a catered meal for cheerleaders to show appreciation for their hard work.

With the speed and agility gear, Coles donates his time and runs free weekly conditioning classes for 7th- to 12th-grade students.

Donations goes directly to helping students. The average donation was $600 in 2017, but any amount will help make the program available to more students. Donations can be made out to the South Roxana Police Department (memo section: 1 &10) with a minimum donation of $10.

“A special thanks to our top three donors: Mike Marco from Mikes Inc., Jeff Heinz from Jarrett Industries, and Jerry Kane from Madison County Transit,” Coles said in a press release. “I greatly appreciate all the donations regardless of amount because every dollar makes a difference in one of our kid’s lives. The more money we are able to raise, the more students we are able to affect.”

Donations can be mailed to the South Roxana Police Department, 211 Sinclair Ave., South Roxana, IL 62087. For more information, email bcoles@southroxana.org.

